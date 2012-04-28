Edition:
A day with the LAPD

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Items confiscated from a suspect are seen on the hood of a squad car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (R) greets James Oh, owner of a Liquor store on a street corner where the 1992 Los Angeles Riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. The 77th division of south Los Angeles, where the riots began, is an 11.2 square mile area. It has seen a drop from 162 homicides 20 years ago, to 16 so far this year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Shalize Talley, 23, sits with her five-month-old son as police officers search her home in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Shalize Talley, 23, sits with her five-month-old son as police officers search her home in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

LAPD Officer Romero looks for gang tattoos on a man who was drinking alcohol in the street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Officers search men who were drinking alcohol in the street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Bullet-proof glass is seen in front of the servers at a Jack In The Box fast food restaurant in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

A man is detained in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (R) greets Edwin Sarmento, who works in a cell phone store on the street corner where the riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Gang graffiti is seen on a wall in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (L) greets David Lee, 35, who was wearing an LA Riot t-shirt on the street corner where the riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

A man is handcuffed in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

A memorial to a gang victim is seen on a street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

