A diamond's journey
An illegal diamond dealer from Zimbabwe displays diamonds for sale in Manica, near the border with Zimbabwe, September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An aerial view shows an illegal mine in the jungle,south of Venezuela, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Miners form a human chain while digging an open pit at the Chudja mine in the Kilomoto concession near the village of Kobu, 100 km (62 miles) from Bunia in north-eastern Congo, February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Workers wash dirt and rocks in a river running through an open pit in Sierra Leone's diamond-rich eastern province in this undated picture. REUTERS/Stringer
Diamond and gold buyers wait for miners and customers outside a shop in Santa Elena de Uairen, south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A miner pauses to smoke while working near the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A miner works underground in a Petra Diamonds diamond mine in Cullinan, outside Pretoria, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A truck unloads ore in a Petra Diamonds underground diamond mine in Cullinan, outside Pretoria, January 22,2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Israeli diamantaire Avraham Eshed uses a pair of tweezers to hold a diamond at the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
An employee of Shefa Yamim diamond exploration company sifts through rocks in search of precious stones at the firm's laboratory in Acre, northern Israel May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A view of a diamond cutting factory in Botswana's capital Gaborone November 10, 2006. REUTERS/Joan Sullivan
Employees work at a diamond cutting and polishing factory in the Surat in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Israeli diamantaires inspect diamonds at the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
A visitor holds a 17 carat diamond at a Petra Diamonds mine in Cullinan, outside Pretoria, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker inspects a 5.46 carat diamond before certification at the HRD Antwerp Institute of Gemmology, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A couple window shop at the DeBeers diamond boutique on Christmas eve on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California California December 24, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A saleswoman is reflected in a mirror as she tries on jewellery at the Israeli Diamond Centre store in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
A Christie's employee places a necklace featuring the Evening Star, a 39 carat, D colour Golconda diamond, into a display case in New York, December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An employee at a diamond merchant's workshop inspects diamonds while grading them in Mumbai April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A man puts an engagement ring on a woman's finger during a photo opportunity at a jewellery store in Tokyo June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A Christie's employee wears a sapphire (33.23 carats) and diamond ring by Repossi (C), a 30.52 carat diamond ring (D color, Flawless) (L) and a Fancy Intense Yellow diamond ring (57.02 carats) during an auction preview in Geneva May 4, 2009. ...more
A model wears a diamond necklace by Cartier, estimated at £200,000 - 250,000 ($412,777 - 515,923), which formed part of the collection owned by Anne Moen Bullitt and will be sold in December's Fine Jewellery & Iconic Jewels from the 20th...more
Singer Alison Krauss wears $2 million dollar shoes, made out of Kwait diamonds and designed by Stuart Weitzman, as she arrives for the 76th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A staff member lifts the largest D color internally flawless diamond ever to appear at auction from its display box at Sotheby's auction house in London, October 7, 2003. REUTERS/Toby Melville
