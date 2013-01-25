A dolphin in Brooklyn
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. The sea mammal appeared to struggle in the narrow waterway that stretches 1.8 miles into Brooklyn from New York Harbor. REUTERS/Mike Segar
