United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 25, 2013 | 10:00pm GMT

A dolphin in Brooklyn

<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. The sea mammal appeared to struggle in the narrow waterway that stretches 1.8 miles into Brooklyn from New York Harbor. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Friday, January 25, 2013

<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water along a steel bulkhead in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A man reaches down to pat a dolphin as it struggles along a bulkhead in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal as others look on in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water near a large pipe in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Onlookers watch a dolphin as it struggles to swim in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

