Mon May 18, 2015

A Euromaidan wedding

Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva participate in the "hora" during their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, Canada May 17, 2015. The couple had met during the uprising in Kiev's Maidan square in January 2014. Kudriavtseva, from Ukraine, and Marczyk, from Canada, wanted to have a public wedding in a Toronto park and invited the general public over social media to celebrate with them. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Marichka Kudriavtseva cries while reciting her vows to Mark Marczyk (not seen) during their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva stand at the altar in their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva kiss during their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva stand at the altar in their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Mark Marczyk carries his bride Marichka Kudriavtseva down an escalator as their procession walked through Dufferin Mall, following their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva dance on top of the garbage disposal at Dufferin Mall as the procession walked through the food court following their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva ride through a neighborhood during their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva sing during their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva participate in their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva dance during their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva participate in their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva kiss during their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva stand at the altar in their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva stand at the altar in their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
