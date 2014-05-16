Edition:
A game of chance

<p>Frenchman Roland Ceccotti, the head of valet parking and doorman, poses in front of the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. Ceccotti has been working at the Casino for 25 years. The luxurious Casino de Monte Carlo welcomes thousands of visitors every year to try their luck in its grand Belle Epoque gaming rooms. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Frenchman Roland Ceccotti, the head of valet parking and doorman, poses in front of the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. Ceccotti has been working at the Casino for 25 years. The luxurious Casino de Monte Carlo welcomes thousands of visitors every year to try their luck in its grand Belle Epoque gaming rooms. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Richard Logli of Monaco, who is head of valet parking and a doorman, poses at the main entrance of the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. Logli has been working for 16 years welcoming clients to the Casino. The casino was inaugurated in 1863 and its late nineteenth century architecture inspired novelist Ian Fleming's casino in his first James Bond spy novel, "Casino Royale". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Richard Logli of Monaco, who is head of valet parking and a doorman, poses at the main entrance of the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. Logli has been working for 16 years welcoming clients to the Casino. The casino was inaugurated in 1863 and its late nineteenth century architecture inspired novelist Ian Fleming's casino in his first James Bond spy novel, "Casino Royale". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Assistant cashier Gregory Francois of Monaco poses in the Salle des Ameriques, also known as Salle de Jeux Garnier, at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 4, 2014. The casino and Monte Carlo were featured in the James Bond movies "Never Say Never Again" and "GoldenEye". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Assistant cashier Gregory Francois of Monaco poses in the Salle des Ameriques, also known as Salle de Jeux Garnier, at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 4, 2014. The casino and Monte Carlo were featured in the James Bond movies "Never Say Never Again" and "GoldenEye". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Serge Campailla of France poses in the atrium of the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. Campailla has worked at the casino for 22 years, manning the entrance to the private lounges. Perched above the Mediterranean and bounded by the French and Italian coastlines on either side, Monaco is the world's smallest independent state after the Vatican City. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Serge Campailla of France poses in the atrium of the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. Campailla has worked at the casino for 22 years, manning the entrance to the private lounges. Perched above the Mediterranean and bounded by the French and Italian coastlines on either side, Monaco is the world's smallest independent state after the Vatican City. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Cleaner Sylviane Baldini of France poses in the Salle Medecin at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. Baldini has worked at the casino for one year. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cleaner Sylviane Baldini of France poses in the Salle Medecin at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. Baldini has worked at the casino for one year. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A croupier sets up plaques, with a value of 200,000 euros ($274,380) each (foreground), in the private rooms of the Salle Blanche at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A croupier sets up plaques, with a value of 200,000 euros ($274,380) each (foreground), in the private rooms of the Salle Blanche at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Casino room manager Eric Ferrus of France poses in the Salle Medecin at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 2, 2014. Ferrus has worked at the casino for 35 years and supervises all casino room employees. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Casino room manager Eric Ferrus of France poses in the Salle Medecin at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 2, 2014. Ferrus has worked at the casino for 35 years and supervises all casino room employees. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Customer Service Manager Celine Alberola of France poses with her team at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 4, 2014. Alberola has worked at the casino for 14 years. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Customer Service Manager Celine Alberola of France poses with her team at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 4, 2014. Alberola has worked at the casino for 14 years. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Gaming workshop printer and engraver Eric Schiavetti of Italy poses in the Casino de Monte Carlo workshop in Monaco April 9, 2014. Schiavetti has been working for 15 years at the casino gaming workshops using a unique technique to print the markings on the gambling tables. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Gaming workshop printer and engraver Eric Schiavetti of Italy poses in the Casino de Monte Carlo workshop in Monaco April 9, 2014. Schiavetti has been working for 15 years at the casino gaming workshops using a unique technique to print the markings on the gambling tables. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Stephane Matecak of France poses in the Casino de Monte Carlo workshop in Monaco April 9, 2014. Matecak has worked at the casino for 17 years. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Stephane Matecak of France poses in the Casino de Monte Carlo workshop in Monaco April 9, 2014. Matecak has worked at the casino for 17 years. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Rene Vitali of Monaco uses a vacuum cleaner on a gambling table in the Salle Medecin at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. Vitali has worked at the casino for 14 years and is in charge of cleaning the European gambling tables. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Rene Vitali of Monaco uses a vacuum cleaner on a gambling table in the Salle Medecin at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. Vitali has worked at the casino for 14 years and is in charge of cleaning the European gambling tables. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Page boys Herve Bellone (L) of France and Jeremy Arnoux of Monaco pose in the atrium of the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. Bellone and Arnoux have been working at the casino dispatching letters for six years and one year respectively. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Page boys Herve Bellone (L) of France and Jeremy Arnoux of Monaco pose in the atrium of the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. Bellone and Arnoux have been working at the casino dispatching letters for six years and one year respectively. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Gilbert Luciano of Italy, who is in charge of casino cards and stocks, poses inside his stock room at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 4, 2014. Gilbert has worked at the casino for almost 33 years. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Gilbert Luciano of Italy, who is in charge of casino cards and stocks, poses inside his stock room at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 4, 2014. Gilbert has worked at the casino for almost 33 years. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Chef Thierry Saez-Manzanares of France poses in the Train Bleu restaurant at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 4, 2014. Saez-Manzanares has worked in the casino restaurant for 27 years. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Chef Thierry Saez-Manzanares of France poses in the Train Bleu restaurant at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 4, 2014. Saez-Manzanares has worked in the casino restaurant for 27 years. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A luxury car is parked in front of the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A luxury car is parked in front of the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

