Pictures | Thu Apr 30, 2015 | 12:35am BST

A game with no fans

Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. In a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles hosted the Chicago White Sox in a stadium closed to fans as Baltimore copes with some of the worst U.S. urban rioting in years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. In a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles hosted the Chicago White Sox in a stadium closed to fans as Baltimore copes with some of the worst U.S. urban rioting in years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The inside of Camden Yards ballpark is seen empty before the start of the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox America League baseball game in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
The lineup board for the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox America League baseball game is seen at Camden Yards. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Fans sit outside Camden Yards ballpark before the start of the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Camden Yards ballpark sits empty of fans during the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox America League baseball game in Baltimore, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Players are seen on the field at Camden Yards ballpark during the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox game. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Empty ticket windows are seen at Camden Yards ballpark before the start of the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox America League baseball game in Baltimore, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez pitches to Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton during the top of the first inning. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A Chicago White Sox outfielder stands during their American League baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards baseball stadium in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A Chicago White Sox outfielder throws the ball during American League baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards baseball stadium in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A Baltimore Orioles player stands in the dugout and looks at empty seats before the start of their game against the Chicago White Sox at Camden Yards baseball stadium in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Relief pitchers sit in the bullpen at Camden Yards ballpark during the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Police stand outside Oriole Park at Camden Yards before the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles game. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image over Baltimore as the Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox in Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
The Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox American League baseball game is seen televised at an empty bar inside Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A Baltimore Orioles ball girl stands between innings during their American League baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Camden Yards baseball stadium in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Baltimore Orioles outfielders react after defeating Chicago White Sox 8-2 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as Baltimore Orioles take the bat against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Trending Collections

Pictures