A game with no fans

Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. In a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles hosted the Chicago White Sox in a stadium closed to fans as Baltimore copes with some of the worst U.S. urban rioting in years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

