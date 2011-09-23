A gay military family
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (L) and her fiancee, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, watch their daughter Destiny, 6, do homework at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. The "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" law, which prevented serving US military personnel from disclosing that they were gay, was abolished Tuesday. However, the military does not recognize same-sex marriage, and same-sex couples do not have the same benefits, or protection from being posted separately that heterosexual married couples in the military have. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) chats with her fiancee Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. Bautista is being posted to Illinois for three years on Monday. The couple plans to pass the new baby to each other every few months, so she bonds with both mothers. But Bautista doesn't know when it will be possible for her to live with Alejandra and their six-year-old daughter Destiny again. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) and her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, (L) eat dinner with their daughter Destiny, 6, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (L) kisses her daughter Destiny, 6, at home where she lives with her fiancee Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) prepares dinner with her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, eats dinner with her daughter Destiny Bautista, 6, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (L) watches her daughter Destiny, 6, play on her Harley Davidson motorbike at home where she lives with her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (L) watches her daughter Destiny, 6, play in the yard at home where she lives with her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (L) watches her daughter Destiny, 6, play with their dogs at home where she lives with her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (C) kisses her daughter Destiny, 6, as her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, (L) leaves for an evening class at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Destiny, 6, holds up an ultrasound photo of her unborn sister at her home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Destiny Bautista, 6, (R) feels the stomach of her four-months pregnant mother, U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Destiny Bautista, 6, writes in her diary at her home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. Her four-months pregnant mother, U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, is being posted to Illinois for three years, away from her fiancee Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24 and Destiny. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A book made by Destiny, 6, for her mothers, U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, and her fiancee Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (L) lifts her daughter Destiny, 6, to turn off the lights for bed at home where she lives with her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, puts her daughter Destiny, 6, to bed at home where she lives with her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, reads to her daughter Destiny, 6, at home where she lives with her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, holds a photo of her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, in Iraq, where she served as an Arabic translator for Navy Seals, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An "Almost Marriage Certificate" is posted on the fridge at the home of U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, and her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (L) and her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, (C) prepare dinner with their daughter Destiny, 6, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
