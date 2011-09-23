A gay military family

U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) chats with her fiancee Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. Bautista is being posted to Illinois for three years on Monday. The couple plans to pass the new baby to each other every few months, so she bonds with both mothers. But Bautista doesn't know when it will be possible for her to live with Alejandra and their six-year-old daughter Destiny again. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson