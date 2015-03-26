A history of black boxes
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a voice recorder, an up-to-date model by L-3 Aviation Products that is used in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, at their...more
A flight data recorder from an unknown public transport aircraft is seen in private aviation museum in the village of Zruc, near Plzen January 28, 2015. Flight recorders or "black boxes", used in investigations of aviation catastrophes since the...more
A flight data recorder from an unknown public transport aircraft is seen in private aviation museum in the village of Zruc, near Plzen January 28, 2015. While older recorders contained spools of magnetic tape, modern devices use crash-survivable...more
A flight data recorder from crashed Mig-23 figter jet is seen in private aviation museum in the village of Zruc, near Plzen January 28, 2015. There have been increasing calls for commercial planes to be fitted with ejectable recorders that separate...more
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) removes a solid state flight recorder from a cupboard at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. The "deployable black...more
A 1958 Ryan-type Lockheed Flight Data Recorder is seen in an undated photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Charles Gosse/Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum
A historic tape-based and partly burned voice recorder is seen at Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a cockpit voice recorder, an up-to-date model by L-3 Aviation Products that is used in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, at their...more
A cockpit controller for an early 1990s Loral Cockpit Voice Recorder is seen in an undated photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Charles Gosse/Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a data recorder, an up-to-date model by L-3 Aviation Products that is used in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, at their...more
An early 1990s Loral type F1000 Flight Data Recorder is seen in an undated photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Charles Gosse/Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum
A 1954 prototype for a General Mills Ryan Recorder is seen in an undated photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Charles Gosse/Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum
A historic steel-foil-based data recorder is seen at Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. On this model the information is...more
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a historic and partly burned tape-based voice recorder at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. ...more
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a voice recorder, an up-to-date model by Honeywell that is used in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, at their headquarters in...more
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a Russian-made historic tape-based voice recorder at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a historic and partly burned tape-based voice recorder at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015....more
A Deployable Flight Incident Recorder Unit (DFIRU) is pictured in a posed photo at the DRS Technologies facilities in Carleton Place, Ontario January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A combination picture showing the development of flight recorders or 'black boxes' since the 1950s. REUTERS/Staff
