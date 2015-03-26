Edition:
A history of black boxes

An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a voice recorder, an up-to-date model by L-3 Aviation Products that is used in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. The task of the BFU is to investigate into accidents and serious incidents to civil aircraft in Germany, to determine the causes of the occurrences. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a voice recorder, an up-to-date model by L-3 Aviation Products that is used in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. The task of the BFU is to investigate into accidents and serious incidents to civil aircraft in Germany, to determine the causes of the occurrences. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A flight data recorder from an unknown public transport aircraft is seen in private aviation museum in the village of Zruc, near Plzen January 28, 2015. Flight recorders or "black boxes", used in investigations of aviation catastrophes since the mid-20th century, have developed considerably over the years. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A flight data recorder from an unknown public transport aircraft is seen in private aviation museum in the village of Zruc, near Plzen January 28, 2015. Flight recorders or "black boxes", used in investigations of aviation catastrophes since the mid-20th century, have developed considerably over the years. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A flight data recorder from an unknown public transport aircraft is seen in private aviation museum in the village of Zruc, near Plzen January 28, 2015. While older recorders contained spools of magnetic tape, modern devices use crash-survivable digital chips. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A flight data recorder from an unknown public transport aircraft is seen in private aviation museum in the village of Zruc, near Plzen January 28, 2015. While older recorders contained spools of magnetic tape, modern devices use crash-survivable digital chips. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A flight data recorder from crashed Mig-23 figter jet is seen in private aviation museum in the village of Zruc, near Plzen January 28, 2015. There have been increasing calls for commercial planes to be fitted with ejectable recorders that separate from the tail during a crash, technology already in use by military aircraft. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A flight data recorder from crashed Mig-23 figter jet is seen in private aviation museum in the village of Zruc, near Plzen January 28, 2015. There have been increasing calls for commercial planes to be fitted with ejectable recorders that separate from the tail during a crash, technology already in use by military aircraft. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) removes a solid state flight recorder from a cupboard at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. The "deployable black boxes" combine voice and data recordings and emit a distress signal to a global search and rescue satellite system. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) removes a solid state flight recorder from a cupboard at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. The "deployable black boxes" combine voice and data recordings and emit a distress signal to a global search and rescue satellite system. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A 1958 Ryan-type Lockheed Flight Data Recorder is seen in an undated photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Charles Gosse/Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A 1958 Ryan-type Lockheed Flight Data Recorder is seen in an undated photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Charles Gosse/Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum
A historic tape-based and partly burned voice recorder is seen at Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A historic tape-based and partly burned voice recorder is seen at Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a cockpit voice recorder, an up-to-date model by L-3 Aviation Products that is used in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a cockpit voice recorder, an up-to-date model by L-3 Aviation Products that is used in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A cockpit controller for an early 1990s Loral Cockpit Voice Recorder is seen in an undated photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Charles Gosse/Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A cockpit controller for an early 1990s Loral Cockpit Voice Recorder is seen in an undated photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Charles Gosse/Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a data recorder, an up-to-date model by L-3 Aviation Products that is used in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a data recorder, an up-to-date model by L-3 Aviation Products that is used in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An early 1990s Loral type F1000 Flight Data Recorder is seen in an undated photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Charles Gosse/Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An early 1990s Loral type F1000 Flight Data Recorder is seen in an undated photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Charles Gosse/Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum
A 1954 prototype for a General Mills Ryan Recorder is seen in an undated photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Charles Gosse/Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A 1954 prototype for a General Mills Ryan Recorder is seen in an undated photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Charles Gosse/Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum
A historic steel-foil-based data recorder is seen at Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. On this model the information is recorded and scratched onto a steel foil that is temperature-resistant. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A historic steel-foil-based data recorder is seen at Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. On this model the information is recorded and scratched onto a steel foil that is temperature-resistant. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a historic and partly burned tape-based voice recorder at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a historic and partly burned tape-based voice recorder at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a voice recorder, an up-to-date model by Honeywell that is used in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a voice recorder, an up-to-date model by Honeywell that is used in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a Russian-made historic tape-based voice recorder at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a Russian-made historic tape-based voice recorder at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a historic and partly burned tape-based voice recorder at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a historic and partly burned tape-based voice recorder at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Deployable Flight Incident Recorder Unit (DFIRU) is pictured in a posed photo at the DRS Technologies facilities in Carleton Place, Ontario January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A Deployable Flight Incident Recorder Unit (DFIRU) is pictured in a posed photo at the DRS Technologies facilities in Carleton Place, Ontario January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A combination picture showing the development of flight recorders or 'black boxes' since the 1950s. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A combination picture showing the development of flight recorders or 'black boxes' since the 1950s. REUTERS/Staff
Pictures