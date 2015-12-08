Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 8, 2015 | 1:05am GMT

A history of Kimye

Kim Kardashian arrives with Kanye West to attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Kanye West stands with Kim Kardashian after watching the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Kanye West carries his daughter, North, while preparing for a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Kris Jenner dances as Kanye West performs during the 2015 Wango Tango concert at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian kiss on arrival at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Kanye West holds his daughter after a baptism ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint James in Jerusalem's Old City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave after French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West leave a fitness club in Paris, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 21, 2014
Kim Kardashian holds her toddler daughter North West as they arrive for a baptism ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint James in Jerusalem's Old City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, September 25, 2014
Kim Kardashian holds her daughter North in her arms as she shops in Paris, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2014
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 21, 2014
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
Kim Kardashian's engagement ring is seen as she attends Dream For Future Africa Foundation Inaugural Gala in Beverly Hills, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2013
A floral installation is pictured at Fort Belvedere, the venue where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their wedding, in Florence, Italy May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, May 24, 2014
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2013
Kanye West helps Kim Kardashian get out of a limousine after they boarded the wrong one, after attending Dream For Future Africa Foundation Inaugural Gala in Beverly Hills, California, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2013
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their baby daughter North West. A copy of the birth certificate obtained by Reuters June 21, 2013, from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health, is pictured. REUTERS/County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health/Handout

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2013
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2013
Kim Kardashian poses on the red carpet before the start of the Cowboys' Iced event in Calgary, Alberta, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2013
Kanye West is seen court-side with Kim Kardashian as the Miami Heat play the New York Knicks in their NBA basketball game in Miami, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2012
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian look at Chinese actress Fan Bingbing as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2012
Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2012
Beyonce Knowles congratulates Kanye West as Jay-Z (rear) and Kim Kardashian look on after West won the award for video director of the year at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2012
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2012
Kanye West, Milla Jovovich, Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush (L-R) attend the Y-3 Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2009
