A home for Siberia's orphans
A boy plays table tennis with a teacher at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Hazret Sovmen, former president of Russia's largest gold producer Polyus, has founded the orphanage for children...more
Boys do their lessons inside their room at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A teacher conducts a lesson at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A boy hangs his clothes inside the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A girl sews inside a sewing workshop at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Children exercise at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A teacher rehearses with children at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A teacher helps children to do their lessons at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Children adjust books at a museum of the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Children stand at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Children get their meal at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A boy displays his sports medals inside his room at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A boy embroiders drawing on a pillowcase inside a sewing workshop at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Children leave a bus as they arrive after school outside the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A girl walks at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
