A house in the road

Luo Baogen, 67, looks at his surroundings from the balcony in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. Luo and his wife refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs. Their house is the only building left standing on a road paved through their village....more