A house in the road

Monday, December 03, 2012

Monday, December 03, 2012

Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. Luo Baogen, the owner of the house, who earlier refused to sign an agreement to allow his house to be demolished, finally signed the agreement after discussions with the local government and his relatives. Luo 's house was the only building left standing on the road, which was paved through the village.

Monday, December 03, 2012

Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. Luo Baogen, the owner of the house, who earlier refused to sign an agreement to allow his house to be demolished, finally signed the agreement after discussions with the local government and his relatives. Luo 's house was the only building left standing on the road, which was paved through the village. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, December 03, 2012

Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, December 03, 2012

Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, December 03, 2012

An excavator is used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, December 03, 2012

An excavator is used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, December 03, 2012

A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, December 03, 2012

A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, December 03, 2012

Luo Baogen, 67, looks at his surroundings from the balcony in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. Luo and his wife refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs. Their house is the only building left standing on a road paved through their village.

Monday, December 03, 2012

Luo Baogen, 67, looks at his surroundings from the balcony in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. Luo and his wife refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs. Their house is the only building left standing on a road paved through their village. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

A man drives towards a house standing in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

A man drives towards a house standing in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

A house is seen in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

A house is seen in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

Furniture are covered with cloths in a house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road at Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

Furniture are covered with cloths in a house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road at Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

Luo Baogen, 67, walks in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

Luo Baogen, 67, walks in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

A man poses for a photograph beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

A man poses for a photograph beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

Luo Baogen, 67, smokes in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

Luo Baogen, 67, smokes in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

A car drives past a house which stands alone in middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, December 03, 2012

A car drives past a house which stands alone in middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, December 03, 2012

A house is seen in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, December 03, 2012

A house is seen in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

A house in the road

