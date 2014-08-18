Edition:
A Jewish-Muslim wedding

Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, and his bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrate with friends and family before their wedding in Mahmoud's family house in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. Israeli police blocked more than 200 far-right Israeli protesters from rushing guests at the wedding of a Jewish woman and Muslim man as they shouted "death to the Arabs" in a sign of tensions stoked by the Gaza war. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, celebrates with friends and family before his wedding to bride Maral Malka, 23, in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Protesters hold signs in support of the wedding of groom Mahmoud Mansour and bride Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrates with friends and family before her wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, celebrates with friends and family before his wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Protesters hold signs and shout slogans against the wedding of Mahmoud Mansour and Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Groom Mahmoud Mansour and his bride Maral Malka celebrate with friends and family before their wedding in Mahmoud's family house in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Bride Maral Malka celebrates with friends and family before her wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Groom Mahmoud Mansour celebrates with friends and family before his wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Protesters hold signs and shout slogans against the wedding of Mahmoud Mansour and Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

