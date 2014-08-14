Edition:
United Kingdom
A-level results

Sheanna Patelmaster looks at her A-level exam results at Withington Girls School in Manchester, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Sarah Jervis (R) and Heather Lewis react after opening their A-level exam results at Withington Girls School in Manchester, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A-level student Tabitha Jackson, poses with her results, 4 A* A-levels with a pass rate of 99%, dropping only 14 points out of a possible 1600, at Brighton College in Brighton, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Students pose for their parents after opening their A-level exam results at Withington Girls School in Manchester, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A-level student Tabitha Jackson (top R) poses with classmates for photographs, after she received her results of 4 A* A-levels, with a passrate of 99 percent dropping only 14 points out of a possible 1600, at Brighton College in Brighton, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Heather Rogers wipes her daughter Sally Gowen's eyes as they read her results, 2 A's and an A*, at Brighton College in Brighton, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A-level students Olivia Pike (L) and Amy Huyton-Taylor congratulate each other on their A-level results at Brighton College in Brighton, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Actress and A-level student Izzy Meikle-Small (R), who starred in the film "Never Let Me Go", reacts with friends after collecting her A-level results, for which she got 3 A's, at Brighton College in Brighton, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Hannah Huet (R) and Hannah Lyons react after opening their A-level exam results at Withington Girls School in Manchester, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A-level students Kate Appleby (2nd L), Amy Huyton-Taylor (2nd R) and Olivia Pike react after collecting their A-level results at Brighton College in Brighton, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A-level students Owen Male, Hannah Steiner, Will Emery and Olivia Pike react after collecting their A-level results at Brighton College in Brighton, southern England August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, August 14, 2014
