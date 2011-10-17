A memorial for Martin Luther King Jr.
President Barack Obama walks with his family at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama walks with his family at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama speaks at a dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
President Barack Obama speaks at a dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and the Washington Monument are seen in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and the Washington Monument are seen in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama watches as first lady Michelle Obama (L) thanks singer Aretha Franklin at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama watches as first lady Michelle Obama (L) thanks singer Aretha Franklin at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama speaks at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
President Barack Obama speaks at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A woman holds a portrait of Martin Luther King, Jr. at a memorial dedication at the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. The memorial commemorates the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his contributions to world peace through non-violent social change. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A woman holds a portrait of Martin Luther King, Jr. at a memorial dedication at the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. The memorial commemorates the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his contributions to world peace through non-violent social change. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Elder Bernice King speaks during the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial dedication at the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Elder Bernice King speaks during the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial dedication at the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A woman dances during entertainment at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A woman dances during entertainment at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A woman holds a portrait of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the memorial dedication at the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A woman holds a portrait of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the memorial dedication at the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama walks with his family and members of the King family at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama walks with his family and members of the King family at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Attendees participate in the the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Attendees participate in the the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A protester yells during President Barack Obama's speech at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial dedication on the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A protester yells during President Barack Obama's speech at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial dedication on the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A choir sings on the main stage at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial dedication at the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A choir sings on the main stage at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial dedication at the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People celebrate at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial dedication on the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People celebrate at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial dedication on the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas