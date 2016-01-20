Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 20, 2016 | 6:10pm GMT

A migrant's winter walk

A migrant, wrapped with her child in a thermal blanket, waits for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant, wrapped with her child in a thermal blanket, waits for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A migrant, wrapped with her child in a thermal blanket, waits for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 20
Migrants rest while waiting for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants rest while waiting for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Migrants rest while waiting for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 20
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 20
A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 20
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 20
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 20
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 20
A migrant carries a child as they walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carries a child as they walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant carries a child as they walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 20
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 20
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 20
A dog sits on a field where migrants have crossed the border between Serbia and Macedonia, in the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A dog sits on a field where migrants have crossed the border between Serbia and Macedonia, in the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A dog sits on a field where migrants have crossed the border between Serbia and Macedonia, in the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 20
Migrants walk through a field covered in snow after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a field covered in snow after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Migrants walk through a field covered in snow after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 20
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 20
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 20
A migrant walks along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant walks along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A migrant walks along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 20
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 20
A migrant child walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant child walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant child walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 20
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 20
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
19 / 20
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Inside the Free Syrian Army

Inside the Free Syrian Army

Next Slideshows

Inside the Free Syrian Army

Inside the Free Syrian Army

A life of combat for fighters of the Free Syrian Army, five years into Syria's deepening civil war.

20 Jan 2016
Pakistan university militant attack

Pakistan university militant attack

A group of militants stormed a university in northwestern Pakistan killing at least 19 people and wounding dozens.

20 Jan 2016
The politics of Palin

The politics of Palin

Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

20 Jan 2016
Haitians protest election results

Haitians protest election results

Violent protests continue in Haiti following official results of last year's election.

20 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures