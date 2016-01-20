A migrant's winter walk
A migrant, wrapped with her child in a thermal blanket, waits for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants rest while waiting for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carries a child as they walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A dog sits on a field where migrants have crossed the border between Serbia and Macedonia, in the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a field covered in snow after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant walks along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant child walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
