" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

A Million Hoodies March

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Thousands of demonstrators sing the words, "We are all one," while raising their fingers and holding images of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin at a protest called A Million Hoodies March in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Thousands of demonstrators sing the words, "We are all one," while raising their fingers and holding images of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin at a protest called A Million Hoodies March in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 12
Thursday, March 22, 2012

People hold up signs during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, March 22, 2012

People hold up signs during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
2 / 12
Thursday, March 22, 2012

A man joins a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin, in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A man joins a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin, in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
3 / 12
Thursday, March 22, 2012

A man chants during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A man chants during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
4 / 12
Thursday, March 22, 2012

A police officer waits for a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to begin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A police officer waits for a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to begin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
5 / 12
Thursday, March 22, 2012

A woman wipes away a tear during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A woman wipes away a tear during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
6 / 12
Thursday, March 22, 2012

Boys hold images of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin while standing amid the arms of their mother, at a protest called A Million Hoodies March, to demand justice for Martin's killing in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Boys hold images of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin while standing amid the arms of their mother, at a protest called A Million Hoodies March, to demand justice for Martin's killing in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
7 / 12
Thursday, March 22, 2012

Police and protesters demonstrating against the killing of the black unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin by a white neighborhood watch captain, are in a standoff in New York, March 21, 2012 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Police and protesters demonstrating against the killing of the black unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin by a white neighborhood watch captain, are in a standoff in New York, March 21, 2012 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 12
Thursday, March 22, 2012

Protesters demonstrate against the killing of black unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin by a white neighborhood watch captain, in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Protesters demonstrate against the killing of black unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin by a white neighborhood watch captain, in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 12
Thursday, March 22, 2012

Tracy Martin, father of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin, joins a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for his son's death, in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Tracy Martin, father of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin, joins a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for his son's death, in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
10 / 12
Thursday, March 22, 2012

Protesters stand on the Wall Street Bull after turning out to demonstrate against the killing of the black unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin by a white neighborhood watch captain, in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Protesters stand on the Wall Street Bull after turning out to demonstrate against the killing of the black unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin by a white neighborhood watch captain, in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
11 / 12
Thursday, March 22, 2012

A man holds up a sign reading "No Justice No Peace" during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin, in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A man holds up a sign reading "No Justice No Peace" during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin, in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
12 / 12

A Million Hoodies March

A Million Hoodies March Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Thirst for water

Thirst for water
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Tensions flare in Paris

All Collections

Tensions flare in Paris

7:30pm GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

7:10pm GMT

The settlements today

All Collections

The settlements today

4:35pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

3:00pm GMT

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

2:41pm GMT

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

2:40pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:10pm GMT

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

All Collections

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

2:25am GMT

View More Slideshows »