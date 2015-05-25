A month of devastation
Earthquake victims carry wood recovered from a collapsed house at Barpak village at the epicenter of the April 25 earthquake in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The shadow of a man is cast on the wall of a collapsed house, as he walks out while searching for belongings, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. The international community's response to devastating earthquakes in Nepal has been disappointing, a...more
Nepalis take part in a candlelight vigil, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. The impoverished Himalayan nation is reeling from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake which struck on April 25, disrupting the lives of almost a...more
An earthquake victim cuts wood from the debris of her house in Barpak village in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. A second quake of 7.3 magnitude struck on May 12, worsening the situation and further hampering efforts to get aid to survivors in...more
Buddhist monks hold candles as they walk past collapsed buildings during a candlelight vigil in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 20, 2015. "I am disappointed in the sense that there was such an impressive response in terms of search and rescue - all the teams...more
Tes Bahadur Ghale, 60, an earthquake victim covers himself with a cloth made up of sheep wool as he walks towards his collapsed house in Barpak village in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. "The talk now is about reconstruction, but we are trying...more
A view of collapsed and damaged houses at Barpak village in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. In the weeks following the earthquake, scores of international agencies and foreign governments rushed to send search and rescue teams, doctors and...more
A woman fetches water from a well near collapsed house in Bhaktapur, Nepal May 25, 2015. The U.N. appealed for $423 million to be able to provide up to two million survivors with basic relief such as tents or tarpaulin sheets, dry food rations, safe...more
An earthquake victim, carrying a tin roof to rebuild a house, walks along the entrance gate of Barpak village in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. McGoldrick said the slow response was partly due to donor fatigue where governments were being torn...more
Buddhist monks hold candles and circle around the Swoyambhunath Temple during a candlelight vigil in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 20, 2015. Nepal's traditional donors were also more "development" focused and were likely holding back funds for long-term...more
Maya Tamang's one-day-old daughter lies at a temporary makeshift outside Bhaktapur hospital in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 13, 2015. But he warned that there was only a small window of opportunity to buy and get relief supplies delivered to survivors in...more
A boy exits from the window of his house as he works to clear debris in Bhaktapur, Nepal May 25, 2015. The heavy rains in areas which were already damaged by the earthquakes would "complicate relief efforts all the more" as they would trigger more...more
Women wash usable bricks which they found from collapsed houses in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 19, 2015. "It only gives us a limited window to get the much needed supplies to the very remote areas, where some people have been very badly affected by the...more
A man works to rebuild his collapsed house at Barpak village in Gorkha district May 20, 2015. "We have to make sure that there is enough materials - shelter, blankets, food, water and sanitation." REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A bench is seen amidst debris of a collapsed house at Barpak village in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman stands next to tents set up after earthquakes, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man walks past a damaged and collapsed five-storey house in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake victims, carrying tin roofs to rebuild a house, walk along a track near fields at Barpak village in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man carries bricks from collapsed houses in Bhaktapur, Nepal May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women look at a collapsed building in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Oil spill in California
The aftermath of the pipeline rupture near Santa Barbara.
Resettling the Rohingya
Recently arrived Rohingya migrants settle into life in a temporary compound for refugees in Indonesia.
Street battles in Burundi
Street battles and gunfire erupt in the capital as protesters against President Pierre Nkurunziza rejected his calls for calm in Burundi.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.