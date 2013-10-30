Edition:
A new life with 250 euros

<p>Jose Manuel Abel (C), 46, has lunch with his wife Oliva Santos (L), 45, daughter Claudia (2nd L), 13, son Jose Manuel (R), 16 and mother Carmen Herrera, 71, in Chipiona June 28, 2012. The words on the television screen reads "Surrendering not allowed." A former salesman, Abel has been unemployed for more than two years. He has decided to leave his family and move to Germany to work in a Spanish restaurant. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel (C), 46, embraces his daughter Claudia, 13, between his wife Oliva Santos (L), 45, and son Jose Manuel, 16, in Chipiona June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 46, walks to the flight to Munich at San Pablo airport in Seville June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 46, smokes a cigarette as he waits to catch a flight to Munich at El Prat airport in Barcelona June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, buys a coffee on his way to work in Munich October 9, 2013. In 2012 former salesman Jose Manuel Abel left his family behind in Spain and moved to Germany in search of work, arriving in Munich with just 250 euros in his pocket. A year on, Abel has found a permanent job in a fruit and vegetable warehouse and hopes that his family will be able to join him in Munich in the near future. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, travels down an escalator on his way to work in Munich October 9, 2013. German joblessness unexpectedly rose in October to its highest level since June 2011 on a seasonally adjusted basis, but the unemployment rate remained close to its lowest level since reunification more than two decades ago. The number of people out of work increased by 2,000 to 2.973 million, data from the Labour Office showed on October 30, 2013. But the jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent, making it the envy of struggling euro zone peers like Greece and Spain, where more than one in four people are out of work. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, drives a forklift truck at work in a fruit and vegetable warehouse in Munich October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, eats breakfast during a break at work in a fruit and vegetable warehouse in Munich October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, yawns as he stands in an an elevator at work in a fruit and vegetable warehouse in Munich October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>47-year-old Jose Manuel Abel's locker is seen at his workplace, a fruit and vegetable warehouse in Munich October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel (L), 47, and his colleague Omar arrange boxes as they work in a fruit and vegetable warehouse in Munich October 10, 2013.REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, moves a pallet as he works at a fruit and vegetable warehouse in Munich October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, reacts as he sits on a tram in Munich October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, uses an ATM in Munich October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, shops for food at a supermarket after finishing work in Munich October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, looks for his keys at the entrance to the building where he lives in Munich October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A picture of 47-year-old Jose Manuel Abel's son, Jose Manuel, is seen on his key ring in Munich October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, chats with his wife Oliva via the internet, at home in Munich October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo (</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, lies down in bed at home in Munich October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, chats with his wife, Oliva, via the internet at home in Munich October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, looks at himself in the mirror before leaving home in Munich October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel, 47, walks down the stairs as he leaves home in Munich October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel (centre, L), 47, and his wife Oliva, 47, look at each other as they stand in the airport, after she arrived from Spain to spend a week in Munich October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel (L), 47, and his wife Oliva, 47, kiss as they stand in the airport, after she arrived from Spain to spend a week in Munich October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel (R), 47, and his wife Oliva, 47, talk as they leave the airport, after she arrived from Spain to spend a week in Munich October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel (L), 47, and his wife Oliva, 47, laugh as they sit on a train after she arrived from Spain to spend a week in Munich October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel (R), 47, and his wife Oliva, 47, are seen at home before having dinner in Munich October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel (R), 47, and his wife Oliva, 47, sing together at home in Munich October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel (L), 47, and his wife Oliva, 47, drink beer with a German friend in Munich October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Jose Manuel Abel (L), 47, and his wife Oliva, 47, walk down a street in the neighbourhood where he lives in Munich October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

