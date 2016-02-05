Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 5, 2016 | 3:35am GMT

A night at the opera

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
1 / 20
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
2 / 20
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
3 / 20
Conductor Sascha Goetzel, opera singer Olga Peretyatko and opera singer Placido Domingo (L-R) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Conductor Sascha Goetzel, opera singer Olga Peretyatko and opera singer Placido Domingo (L-R) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Conductor Sascha Goetzel, opera singer Olga Peretyatko and opera singer Placido Domingo (L-R) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
4 / 20
Austrian businessman Richard Lugner, Actress Brooke Shields and Austrian vice chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner (L-R) during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Austrian businessman Richard Lugner, Actress Brooke Shields and Austrian vice chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner (L-R) during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Austrian businessman Richard Lugner, Actress Brooke Shields and Austrian vice chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner (L-R) during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
5 / 20
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
6 / 20
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
7 / 20
People watch during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People watch during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
People watch during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
8 / 20
A police officer patrols in front of the Austrian state opera before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A police officer patrols in front of the Austrian state opera before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A police officer patrols in front of the Austrian state opera before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
9 / 20
People make selfies during the the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People make selfies during the the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
People make selfies during the the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
10 / 20
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
11 / 20
Actress Brooke Shields (L) takes pictures during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Actress Brooke Shields (L) takes pictures during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Actress Brooke Shields (L) takes pictures during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
12 / 20
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
13 / 20
Opera singers Placido Domingo (L) and Olga Peretyatko perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Opera singers Placido Domingo (L) and Olga Peretyatko perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Opera singers Placido Domingo (L) and Olga Peretyatko perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
14 / 20
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
15 / 20
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
16 / 20
Director of the Austrian State Opera Dominique Meyer (2nd L), Austrian president Heinz Fischer (2nd R) , his wife Margit Fischer (L), Finnish president Sauli Niinistoe (R) and his wife Jenni Haukio (C) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Director of the Austrian State Opera Dominique Meyer (2nd L), Austrian president Heinz Fischer (2nd R) , his wife Margit Fischer (L), Finnish president Sauli Niinistoe (R) and his wife Jenni Haukio (C) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Director of the Austrian State Opera Dominique Meyer (2nd L), Austrian president Heinz Fischer (2nd R) , his wife Margit Fischer (L), Finnish president Sauli Niinistoe (R) and his wife Jenni Haukio (C) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
17 / 20
Opera singer Placido Domingo perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Opera singer Placido Domingo perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Opera singer Placido Domingo perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
18 / 20
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
19 / 20
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
For sale: Nuclear bunker

For sale: Nuclear bunker

Next Slideshows

For sale: Nuclear bunker

For sale: Nuclear bunker

This 46,381 sq ft (4,309 sq m) nuclear bunker in Northern Ireland could be yours if the price is right.

04 Feb 2016
Monkey money makers

Monkey money makers

Residents of Baowan village in China have for centuries relied on training performing monkeys to make money. And as the Year of the Monkey approaches, they are...

03 Feb 2016
Stranded ships

Stranded ships

Stricken ships close to shore and lost at sea.

03 Feb 2016
Aboard the Charles de Gaulle

Aboard the Charles de Gaulle

Aboard France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Charles De Gaulle, during a mission in the Gulf.

02 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures