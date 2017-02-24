Edition:
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
People arrive for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Actress Goldie Hawn looks on during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Police patrols in front of the opera house during the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

Former gang members in El Salvador receive education and training as part of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) rehabilitation program.

17 Feb 2017
Best in Show at Westminster

Best in Show at Westminster

Rumor the German Shepherd beats out other top dogs to win Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

16 Feb 2017
Dogs and cats at Westminster

Dogs and cats at Westminster

Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

15 Feb 2017
Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

Cattle rustling and competition for grazing have long troubled northern Kenya, but severe drought and political rivalries ahead of the elections have...

15 Feb 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

