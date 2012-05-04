A nuclear-free Japan
Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear power plant (R-L) No.1, No. 2. No.3 and No.4 reactors are seen in Ohi, Fukui prefecture January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Greenpeace activist holds a placard during a demonstration outside Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's official residence in Tokyo, criticizing the government's declaration of cold shutdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People walk at a passageway of the Tokyo railway station, dimmed to conserve electricity, in Tokyo May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A portable electric fan is placed on a bookcase at the Environment Ministry in Tokyo May 1, 2012, on the kick-off day of Cool Biz which allow workers at government offices to take off their ties and roll up their sleeves as the air conditioners are turned down to save power and office temperatures go up. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Lights are seen turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the media wearing protective suits and masks are escorted by TEPCO employees at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. employee Masaki Yamada works using only a LED desk light, during daytime at the company office in Tokyo June 30, 2011, a day before a target to cut electricity use by 15 percent in regions affected by Japan's March 11 earthquake and tsunami takes effect. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Electric power transmission lines lead away from Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Mihama nuclear power plant in Mihama town, Fukui prefecture, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A geiger counter is placed in front of sunflowers in full bloom in Fukushima, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children who are from the evacuation area near the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Neon signs on electronics shops are tuned off to save energy in Tokyo's Akihabara district March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Electricians work to reconnect electronic power at an industrial port in Sendai, northern Japan, April 2, 2011, after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women walk on a street of Tokyo's Ginza shopping district March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Police officers in protective suits observe a moment of silence for those who were killed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, as they search for bodies at a destroyed area in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, about 18km from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A helicopter flies past Japan's Fukushima Daiichi No.1 Nuclear reactor March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s Central Load Dispatching office is pictured at the company headquarters in Tokyo, in this undated handout photo released by TEPCO on July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co/Handout
A protester shouts slogans at an anti-nuclear rally in front of the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Tokyo May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman holding an umbrella looks at the Japan Atomic Energy Agency's Monju nuclear power plant, a sodium-cooled fast reactor, in Tsuruga, Fukui prefecture, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
