A perilous journey

Rescue workers stand next to bodies of migrants who drowned on the beach in the Sicilian village of Sampieri, September 30, 2013. At least 13 people on a migrant boat arriving in Sicily drowned close to the coast near the eastern city of Ragusa, apparently after trying to disembark from their stranded vessel, Italian authorities said. Officials said the boat was carrying around 250 people but there was no immediate word on where they came from. REUTERS/Gianni Mania

