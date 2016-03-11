A refugee childhood
A migrant boy plays in the water of the partly flooded makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant boy uses a piece of a tent as a kite as he runs in a field near a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A stranded migrant boy plays with a ball at a makeshift camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Tina, a 3-year-old Kurdish child from Iraq, sits in the wood shelter of her family in a refugee camp with humanitarian-standard shelters in Grande-Synthe, near Dunkirk, northern France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A girl runs through a field of grass close to a makeshift camp for migrants near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Children play with bubbles blown by volunteers as migrants and refugees are registered by the authorities before continuing their train journey to western Europe at a refugee transit camp in Slavonski Brod, Croatia, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin...more
A migrant plays with a child in a makeshift camp, as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Syrian refugee child plays in the water from the back of a water tanker at Al Zaatari refugee camp, in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
A migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, plays in his tent at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children play with a TV camera and microphone at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrant children from Syria pose in front of a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A migrant girl plays on a swing outside of a refugee shelter which focuses on women and families, in Berlin, Germany March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A clown entertains migrant children at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A young girl climbs a tree in a migrant camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence near the Greek village of Idomeni March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant boy plays on a propeller statue as refugees and migrants rest inside a terminal, following their arrival aboard the Blue Star 1 passenger ship from the islands of Lesbos and Chios at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, February 23,...more
A rescue worker greets a child as they arrive on the Italian naval vessel Fulgida, in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant child watches pigeons in Victoria Square, where lots of migrants sleep rough, in central Athens, Greece, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
A migrant child shows a snail she found while playing on a field near the town of Polikastro, Greece February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A young boy from Afghanistan pushes his bicycle in the mud in the southern part of the camp known as the "Jungle", a squalid sprawling camp in Calais, northern France, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant child plays with a ball near the town of Polikastro, Greece February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
