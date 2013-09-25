Edition:
A Spanish tour

<p>Tourists meet to watch the sunset at Es Vedra cliffs, on the Spanish Balearic island of Ibiza May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo</p>

<p>A tourist shields her eyes from sunset as she look outs from the balcony of her room in a hotel in Benidorm, one of the main tourism destinations in Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

<p>A boy dives into the water from a recreational platform at Magaluf beach, a popular tourist destination on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo</p>

<p>Tourists have their photo taken as they stick out their heads from a cardboard painting depicting Madrid's Puerta del Sol at the encampment in Puerta del Sol June 2, 2011. The t-shirts read: "We Are Sol" and "We want another world". REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A reveller is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

<p>A Japanese tourist takes pictures under a windmill in Consuegra, central Spain, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

<p>Tourists crowd Palma de Mallorca's Arenal beach on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo</p>

<p>A photographer takes pictures from a small opening of Victoriano del Rio fighting bulls taking the Estafeta corner during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Tourists watch as Drag Queen Barbie Lopez performs at "A different life" bookstore during "The Night of the Books" festival in Madrid April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Tourists walk on the arena at the bullring in Ronda, near Malaga February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>Tourists watch flames from a car after a bomb exploded outside offices run by the Civil Guard paramilitary police in Palmanova, in the Balearic Island of Mallorca, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Pablo Navarrete</p>

<p>A friend waits while a couple embrace on the final day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

<p>Tourists waves to a DJ inside Paradis disco in San Antonio in the Spanish Balearic island of Ibiza early June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo</p>

<p>A rider prepares to spear a suspended ring with a lance as he races through a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, on the Spanish Balearic Island of Menorca, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo</p>

<p>A visitor looks up in a chamber of the La Pastora dolmen in Valencina de la Concepcion, near Seville, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>People sit in a restaurant in Madrid's central Plaza Mayor March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

<p>Two Spanish tourists walk past a broken traffic signal lying on the ground as they try to find the correct direction to the Spanish border to enter the British territory of Gibraltar in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>People queue up at a city tour bus stop in front of the Basilica Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>Tourists take pictures in the chapter house of a cathedral in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Tourists check a city street map as they sit on a bench in front of the Alcala Gate in Madrid August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

<p>A tourist cools off in a pool of the Guadalevin river on a hot summer day below the Puente Nuevo (New Bridge) (rear) in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>A woman covers her face with a city map in reaction to the photographer, in the central Andalusian capital of Seville January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A Japanese tourist has her photo taken next to a cake showing Madrid's 2020 Olympics candidate city logo at a store in Madrid September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Tourists hold umbrellas in the Plaza Mayor during snowfall in Madrid, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

<p>A boy dives into the water from a recreational platform at Magaluf beach, a popular tourist destination on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo</p>

<p>A tourist sleeps at the entrance of the archaeological museum in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A general view shows the Alhambra after a snow fall in Granada, southern Spain, January 10, 2010. Spain's weather authorities have put out alerts for cold temperatures and snowstorms in several regions of the country. REUTERS/Pepe Marin</p>

<p>A guide conducts a tour at Madrid's Plaza Mayor September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>People watch the sunset from the balcony of a bar near San Antonio on the Spanish Balearic island of Ibiza, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo</p>

<p>Tourists lies on the floor outside the archaeological museum in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

