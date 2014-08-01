Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Aug 1, 2014 | 3:55pm BST

A Tangled playground

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. Tangle was part of a series of programs in the annual Sands for Singapore Festival charity drive, in which the Casino aims to raise funds to benefit underprivileged Singaporeans. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. Tangle was part of a...more

Friday, August 01, 2014
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. Tangle was part of a series of programs in the annual Sands for Singapore Festival charity drive, in which the Casino aims to raise funds to benefit underprivileged Singaporeans. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
1 / 8
A boy plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create an art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A boy plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create an art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, August 01, 2014
A boy plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create an art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
2 / 8
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, August 01, 2014
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 8
A child ties a performer up as he plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child ties a performer up as he plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1,...more

Friday, August 01, 2014
A child ties a performer up as he plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
4 / 8
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, August 01, 2014
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
5 / 8
Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, August 01, 2014
Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 8
Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, August 01, 2014
Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
7 / 8
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, August 01, 2014
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Florida's quirky mailboxes

Florida's quirky mailboxes

Next Slideshows

Florida's quirky mailboxes

Florida's quirky mailboxes

The Florida Keys are famous for their diving, but they are less known for another quirky attraction: driveway mailboxes.

01 Aug 2014
Being Elmo in Times Square

Being Elmo in Times Square

A day in the life of a Times Square Elmo posing for tips with tourists.

01 Aug 2014
Journey across Mauritania

Journey across Mauritania

Black iron ore mines in Mauritania attract people from all over the country looking for work. The employees proudly call their mining firm the lung of their...

31 Jul 2014
Floods in Belgium

Floods in Belgium

Heavy rains and floods fill a Belgian town's street with mud and debris.

30 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures