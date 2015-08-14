A train towards a new life
A migrant boy reacts after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. In the past month, an estimated 30,000 refugees have passed...more
A migrant boy is helped by medical staff after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. After walking across the border into...more
A migrant boy is carried by fellow migrants after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant from Aleppo, Syria holds his 30-day-old baby on an overcrowded train as they travel through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants wait for a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants sit on a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrant children cry as they wait with their family for a train to arrive, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants arrive at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant pushes baby stroller as he arrives at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Mobile phones of migrants are left for charging at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants arrive from Greece at the train station in Gevgelija near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants try to board a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fatos Bytyci
A toothbrush lies on a railway track at Gevgelija train station near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants wait for the train at Gevgelia train station near Macedonia's southern border with Greece July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant man prays next to a child at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman washes a girl's face at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia near the border with Greece July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants sleep on the ground at Gevgelija train station near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant woman holds her child as she waits for a train in Gevgelija train station near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants sit on a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants pay for train tickets at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants clamber onto a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant sleeps on a train as it travels through Macedonia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant rests on an overcrowded train as they travel north through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Syrian migrants travel on a train near Skopje in Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A woman looks out of the window as she travels on a train through Macedonia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant boy looks out of the train window as he travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Syrian migrants rest on a train as it travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants pose for a photograph as they travel on a train through Macedonia July 31,2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants rest on a train as it travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants try to navigate their way to Serbia at the end of their train journey through Macedonia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Next Slideshows
Midnight migrants
Migrants use the cover of night to come ashore on the Greek island of Kos.
Gold crackdown
Peruvian police raze dozens of illegal gold mining camps at the edge of an Amazonian nature reserve as part of a renewed bid to halt the spread of wildcatting...
Star-spangled Havana
As Cuba prepares to raise the U.S. flag at the embassy in Havana, residents don the stars and stripes.
California's summer of fire
The state grapples with unusually active and destructive wildfires this season, on top of a fourth year of crippling drought.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.