A train towards a new life

A migrant boy is helped by medical staff after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. After walking across the border into Macedonia to the small local station of Gevgelia, migrants pile onto an overcrowded four-carriage train in sweltering heat, young infants among them, to travel about 200 km north. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

