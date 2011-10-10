A tribute to Michael Jackson
A Michael Jackson look-alike poses with fans as they queue for the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A young girl watches the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ne-Yo dressed as Michael Jackson performs at the the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The Jackson Brothers perform during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jamie Foxx performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ferne Cotton presents an act during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Leona Lewis performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Michael Jackson's children (L-R) Prince, Blanket and Paris stand on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Smokey Robinson performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Gladys Knight performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Cee Lo Green performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Christina Aguilera performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Pixie Lott performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Alexandra Burke (3rd R) performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Alexandra Burke performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (L) and Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson react on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours their father, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
LaToya Jackson (2nd L), sister of the late pop star Michael Jackson, his children Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (3rd L), Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) and Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (3rd R) perform on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) reacts on stage at the end of the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours his father, late singer Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
