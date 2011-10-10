" /> " />
A tribute to Michael Jackson

Monday, October 10, 2011

A Michael Jackson look-alike poses with fans as they queue for the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

A young girl watches the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

Ne-Yo dressed as Michael Jackson performs at the the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

The Jackson Brothers perform during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

Jamie Foxx performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

Ferne Cotton presents an act during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

Leona Lewis performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

Michael Jackson's children (L-R) Prince, Blanket and Paris stand on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

Smokey Robinson performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

Gladys Knight performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

Cee Lo Green performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

Christina Aguilera performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

Pixie Lott performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

Alexandra Burke (3rd R) performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

Alexandra Burke performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (L) and Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson react on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours their father, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

LaToya Jackson (2nd L), sister of the late pop star Michael Jackson, his children Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (3rd L), Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) and Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (3rd R) perform on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 10, 2011

Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) reacts on stage at the end of the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours his father, late singer Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

