Edition:
United Kingdom

A tribute to twelve

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Trumpeters of a school band blow their instruments as thousands of youths attend a march through a main street in Istanbul May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Trumpeters of a school band blow their instruments as thousands of youths attend a march through a main street in Istanbul May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Close
1 / 12
Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Finalists make an appearance before the audience at the Tokyo Super Model Contest in Tokyo July 26, 2009. U REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Finalists make an appearance before the audience at the Tokyo Super Model Contest in Tokyo July 26, 2009. U REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
2 / 12
Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Gold medallists of Britain's team (C) pose next to silver medallists of Australia's team (L) and bronze medallists of the U.S. team during the award ceremony for the men's four final of the rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Gold medallists of Britain's team (C) pose next to silver medallists of Australia's team (L) and bronze medallists of the U.S. team during the award ceremony for the men's four final of the rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
3 / 12
Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Hindu devotees are reflected on polluted water as they walk on the banks of river Godavari at the ongoing Kumbh Mela (sacred Hindu pilgrimage) in Nasik town, 180 km (112.5 miles) northeast of Bombay August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Hindu devotees are reflected on polluted water as they walk on the banks of river Godavari at the ongoing Kumbh Mela (sacred Hindu pilgrimage) in Nasik town, 180 km (112.5 miles) northeast of Bombay August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
4 / 12
Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Villagers carry pitchers filled with drinking water after visiting a well at Meni village in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Villagers carry pitchers filled with drinking water after visiting a well at Meni village in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 12
Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Students of the Jamia Binoria Al-Almia seminary sit for the exams for religious scholars (MUFTI) in Karachi May 13, 2008. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Students of the Jamia Binoria Al-Almia seminary sit for the exams for religious scholars (MUFTI) in Karachi May 13, 2008. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
6 / 12
Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Iranian and Pakistani defendants sit behind bars at a state security court in Sanaa October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Iranian and Pakistani defendants sit behind bars at a state security court in Sanaa October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 12
Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Visitors ride the "Battlestar Galactica" dueling roller coaster during a media preview of the Universal Studios theme park in Singapore March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Visitors ride the "Battlestar Galactica" dueling roller coaster during a media preview of the Universal Studios theme park in Singapore March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
8 / 12
Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Tourists ride their bicycles next to the sculpture 'Ready Maid' by Austrian artist Gottfried Bechtold on a sunny day in Bregenz, at lake Constance June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Tourists ride their bicycles next to the sculpture 'Ready Maid' by Austrian artist Gottfried Bechtold on a sunny day in Bregenz, at lake Constance June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Close
9 / 12
Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A man picks up a bottle at an assembly line inside the Taiwan Beer factory in Jhunan, Miaoli County February 13, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A man picks up a bottle at an assembly line inside the Taiwan Beer factory in Jhunan, Miaoli County February 13, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Close
10 / 12
Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Russian servicemen hold flags with pikes showing a sickle and a hammer, which were displayed on the Soviet Union coat of arms, with a Kremlin tower seen in the background, during a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Russian servicemen hold flags with pikes showing a sickle and a hammer, which were displayed on the Soviet Union coat of arms, with a Kremlin tower seen in the background, during a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
11 / 12
Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Twelve couples attend a wedding ceremony at the Peak in Hong Kong, an event to celebrate getting married on the date of December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Twelve couples attend a wedding ceremony at the Peak in Hong Kong, an event to celebrate getting married on the date of December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
12 / 12

A tribute to twelve

A tribute to twelve Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Crazy contraband

Crazy contraband
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »