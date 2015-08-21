A trip to Dismaland
Artwork at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by British artist Banksy, at Weston-Super-Mare in southwest England, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture is seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tourists walk past the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor looks through a board at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer checks a visitor at the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer stands at a booth in 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer holds a brochure for 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view of 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A mural is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An installation at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People ride a carousel at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A general view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sign is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A general view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail of a structure at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer sits in front of signs at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sculptures and artpieces are pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail of an installation at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Artworks, sculptures and performers are seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Artworks, sculptures and performers are seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A poster is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer holds a bunch of balloons at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer is pictured at the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture is pictured behind a performer at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sign is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
