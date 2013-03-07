Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 7, 2013 | 4:30am GMT

A truce worth fighting for

<p>Walter Geovani Salguero, 30, an inmate and member of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, participates in a pledge event during a news conference at the Sonsonate jail, outside San Salvador, February 8, 2013. The relentless tit-for-tat murders between El Salvador's two largest street gangs - "Calle 18" and "Mara Salvatrucha" - made the country the most murderous in the world in 2011 after neighboring Honduras, also ravaged by gang violence. That was until elders from both gangs declared an unprecedented truce that cut the homicide rate in half in just four months. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Walter Geovani Salguero, 30, an inmate and member of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, participates in a pledge event during a news conference at the Sonsonate jail, outside San Salvador, February 8, 2013. The relentless tit-for-tat...more

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Walter Geovani Salguero, 30, an inmate and member of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, participates in a pledge event during a news conference at the Sonsonate jail, outside San Salvador, February 8, 2013. The relentless tit-for-tat murders between El Salvador's two largest street gangs - "Calle 18" and "Mara Salvatrucha" - made the country the most murderous in the world in 2011 after neighboring Honduras, also ravaged by gang violence. That was until elders from both gangs declared an unprecedented truce that cut the homicide rate in half in just four months. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
1 / 20
<p>Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. The relentless tit-for-tat murders between El Salvador's two largest street gangs - "Calle 18" and "Mara Salvatrucha" - made the country the most murderous in the world last year after neighboring Honduras, also ravaged by gang violence. That was until Garcia, from the Calle 18 ("18th Street") gang, along with elders from the Mara Salvatruchadeclared an unprecedented truce that authorities say has cut the homicide rate in half in just four months. Picture taken June 2, 2012. To match Feature SALVADOR-GANGS/ REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez (EL SALVADOR - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST)</p>

Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. The relentless tit-for-tat murders between El Salvador's two largest street gangs - "Calle 18" and "Mara Salvatrucha"...more

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. The relentless tit-for-tat murders between El Salvador's two largest street gangs - "Calle 18" and "Mara Salvatrucha" - made the country the most murderous in the world last year after neighboring Honduras, also ravaged by gang violence. That was until Garcia, from the Calle 18 ("18th Street") gang, along with elders from the Mara Salvatruchadeclared an unprecedented truce that authorities say has cut the homicide rate in half in just four months. Picture taken June 2, 2012. To match Feature SALVADOR-GANGS/ REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez (EL SALVADOR - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST)

Close
2 / 20
<p>An inmate and member of a gang holds his son at the jail in Quetzaltepeque, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

An inmate and member of a gang holds his son at the jail in Quetzaltepeque, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

An inmate and member of a gang holds his son at the jail in Quetzaltepeque, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
3 / 20
<p>A noticeboard with pictures of a portion of the 620 members of the 18th Street gang held at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A noticeboard with pictures of a portion of the 620 members of the 18th Street gang held at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A noticeboard with pictures of a portion of the 620 members of the 18th Street gang held at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
4 / 20
<p>A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang receives communion from a priest at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang receives communion from a priest at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang receives communion from a priest at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
5 / 20
<p>Members of powerful street gangs take part in a cleaning effort to remove graffiti during the event organized by the church in San Salvador, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Members of powerful street gangs take part in a cleaning effort to remove graffiti during the event organized by the church in San Salvador, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Members of powerful street gangs take part in a cleaning effort to remove graffiti during the event organized by the church in San Salvador, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
6 / 20
<p>Carlos Tiberio Ramirez, one of the leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang poses while attending the Day of the Virgin of Mercy celebrations at the female prison in San Salvador, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Carlos Tiberio Ramirez, one of the leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang poses while attending the Day of the Virgin of Mercy celebrations at the female prison in San Salvador, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Carlos Tiberio Ramirez, one of the leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang poses while attending the Day of the Virgin of Mercy celebrations at the female prison in San Salvador, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
7 / 20
<p>Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
8 / 20
<p>Masked members of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang participate in a pledge event at the Barrio el Pino, outside San Salvador, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Masked members of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang participate in a pledge event at the Barrio el Pino, outside San Salvador, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Masked members of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang participate in a pledge event at the Barrio el Pino, outside San Salvador, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
9 / 20
<p>A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
10 / 20
<p>Female gang members who are also inmates take care of their children at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Female gang members who are also inmates take care of their children at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Female gang members who are also inmates take care of their children at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
11 / 20
<p>Army Chaplain Favio Colindres shakes hands with a member of the 18th Street gang during a mass at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Army Chaplain Favio Colindres shakes hands with a member of the 18th Street gang during a mass at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Army Chaplain Favio Colindres shakes hands with a member of the 18th Street gang during a mass at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
12 / 20
<p>A hooded police officer stands near gang members inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A hooded police officer stands near gang members inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A hooded police officer stands near gang members inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
13 / 20
<p>Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
14 / 20
<p>A member of the 18th Street gang poses for a photo at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A member of the 18th Street gang poses for a photo at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A member of the 18th Street gang poses for a photo at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
15 / 20
<p>A gang member and inmate sits inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A gang member and inmate sits inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A gang member and inmate sits inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
16 / 20
<p>Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
17 / 20
<p>Inmates who are members of a gang, stand inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Inmates who are members of a gang, stand inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Inmates who are members of a gang, stand inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
18 / 20
<p>A gang member and inmate stands behind the bars of a cell at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A gang member and inmate stands behind the bars of a cell at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A gang member and inmate stands behind the bars of a cell at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
19 / 20
<p>Victor Garcia (R), alias "The Duck" from the Calle 18 gang, sits with his wife and daughter during a religious service at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Victor Garcia (R), alias "The Duck" from the Calle 18 gang, sits with his wife and daughter during a religious service at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Victor Garcia (R), alias "The Duck" from the Calle 18 gang, sits with his wife and daughter during a religious service at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Inside the Bolshoi

Inside the Bolshoi

Next Slideshows

Inside the Bolshoi

Inside the Bolshoi

Behind the scenes with the Bolshoi performers.

06 Mar 2013
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

A rare look inside the secretive hermit state of North Korea.

05 Mar 2013
Massive sinkholes

Massive sinkholes

Sinkholes can be deadly – swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.

29 Oct 2013
Saving the Berlin Wall

Saving the Berlin Wall

Protesters are trying to stop demolition of one of the last remaining stretches of the Berlin Wall, which they believe is an integral part of the city's...

04 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures