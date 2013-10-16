Edition:
United Kingdom
Wed Oct 16, 2013

A two million strong cult

<p>Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. Owobusobozi Bisaka claims to have supernatural powers to heal all kind of illnesses and says he is able to unite people from around the world. He has some 2 million followers in the Great Lakes region of east Africa, a cult member said. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. Owobusobozi Bisaka claims to have supernatural powers to heal all kind of illnesses and says he is able to unite people from around the world. He has some 2 million followers in the Great Lakes region of east Africa, a cult member said. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, wearing a pendant with a picture of the cult's founder and 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attends a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, wearing a pendant with a picture of the cult's founder and 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attends a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>A man who is mentally ill and chained to a tree waits for healing prayers by Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

A man who is mentally ill and chained to a tree waits for healing prayers by Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past followers as he arrives to lead a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past followers as he arrives to lead a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (C), kneel during a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (C), kneel during a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, pray at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, pray at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past his palace which is under construction along with his followers at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past his palace which is under construction along with his followers at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, is photographed in his house at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, is photographed in his house at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

