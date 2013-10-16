A two million strong cult
Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi...more
Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. Owobusobozi Bisaka claims to have supernatural powers to heal all kind of illnesses and says he is able to unite people from around the world. He has some 2 million followers in the Great Lakes region of east Africa, a cult member said. REUTERS/James Akena
Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles)...more
Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, wearing a pendant with a picture of the cult's founder and 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attends a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in...more
A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, wearing a pendant with a picture of the cult's founder and 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attends a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km...more
A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A man who is mentally ill and chained to a tree waits for healing prayers by Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in...more
A man who is mentally ill and chained to a tree waits for healing prayers by Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of...more
Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past followers as he arrives to lead a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town...more
Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past followers as he arrives to lead a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (C), kneel during a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156...more
Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (C), kneel during a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles)...more
A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles)...more
Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, pray at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda...more
Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, pray at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in...more
Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past his palace which is under construction along with his followers at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village...more
Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past his palace which is under construction along with his followers at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, is photographed in his house at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of...more
Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, is photographed in his house at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Next Slideshows
Festival of Eid
Muslims around the world mark Eid-al-Fitr.
Stateless in the Dominican
A court ruling retroactively denies Dominican nationality to anyone born after 1929 who does not have at least one parent of Dominican blood.
Journey to Mecca
Images from the annual haj pilgrimage.
Festival of Light
Landmarks and tourist spots are illuminated in Berlin for the Festival of Light.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.