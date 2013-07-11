A veteran's debt

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken sits for a portrait at his home in El Paso, Texas, May 24, 2013. Aiken served 16 months in Iraq and 13 months in Afghanistan and has been active duty for nearly 10 years. Aiken, who has severe post-traumatic stress disorder, was hurt by an RPG in 2010 which left him with a crushed left hip and a traumatic brain injury. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre