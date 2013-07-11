A veteran's debt
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken sits for a portrait at his home in El Paso, Texas, May 24, 2013. Aiken served 16 months in Iraq and 13 months in Afghanistan and has been active duty for nearly 10 years. Aiken, who has severe post-traumatic stress...more
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken sits for a portrait at his home in El Paso, Texas, May 24, 2013. Aiken served 16 months in Iraq and 13 months in Afghanistan and has been active duty for nearly 10 years. Aiken, who has severe post-traumatic stress disorder, was hurt by an RPG in 2010 which left him with a crushed left hip and a traumatic brain injury. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken holds up a bag with his prescription medicine at his home in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken holds up a bag with his prescription medicine at his home in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken and his family walk out of their home to greet members of the Rolling Thunder New Mexico-Chapter one before being presented with a recumbent bicycle to help with physical therapy in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. ...more
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken and his family walk out of their home to greet members of the Rolling Thunder New Mexico-Chapter one before being presented with a recumbent bicycle to help with physical therapy in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken changes his six-month-old son Mason at his home in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken changes his six-month-old son Mason at his home in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken poses for a portrait as he holds a photo of himself while on patrol in Iraq, in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken poses for a portrait as he holds a photo of himself while on patrol in Iraq, in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken puts on a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device to relieve his back pain at his home in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken puts on a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device to relieve his back pain at his home in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken gets dressed to visit the VA Medical Center for an EKG appointment in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken gets dressed to visit the VA Medical Center for an EKG appointment in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken waits for the results of a recent MRI at a clinic in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken waits for the results of a recent MRI at a clinic in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken lies down during his EKG appointment at the VA Medical Center in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken lies down during his EKG appointment at the VA Medical Center in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken waits for the results of a recent MRI at a clinic in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken waits for the results of a recent MRI at a clinic in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Members of the Rolling Thunder New Mexico-Chapter one greet U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken before presenting him with a recumbent bicycle in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Members of the Rolling Thunder New Mexico-Chapter one greet U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken before presenting him with a recumbent bicycle in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken stands outside his home to wave goodbye to members of the Rolling Thunder New Mexico-Chapter one in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken stands outside his home to wave goodbye to members of the Rolling Thunder New Mexico-Chapter one in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken walks back from his garage in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken walks back from his garage in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken slowly makes his way down the stairs at his home in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken slowly makes his way down the stairs at his home in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Next Slideshows
Faith healing for addicts
The Youth for Christ Centre in Myanmar offers a 3-month "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing for drug users.
Window framed
A story can be told by a glimpse through glass.
Spy museum
The "Top Secret" Spy Museum in Oberhausen, Germany features various objects, devices and gadgets used for espionage.
A veteran's debt
Army medic Shawn Aiken returned to the U.S. with multiple war injuries, and soon found himself struggling to feed his family as the Pentagon charged him for...
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.