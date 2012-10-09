Edition:
United Kingdom

A vision of Mary Magdalene

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
1 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
2 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
3 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

The grave marker of Sister Marie Adele Brise lies next to the church where worshipers pray late in the evening of a all night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

The grave marker of Sister Marie Adele Brise lies next to the church where worshipers pray late in the evening of a all night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
4 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
5 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
6 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
7 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after they walked through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after they walked through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
8 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Rosaries for worshipers are seen during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Rosaries for worshipers are seen during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
9 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

A worshiper prays late in the evening of an all-night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

A worshiper prays late in the evening of an all-night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
10 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
11 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
12 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers pause as they walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers pause as they walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
13 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after they walked through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after they walked through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
14 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Rev. Peter Stryker holds service before worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Rev. Peter Stryker holds service before worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
15 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
16 / 17
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

A worshiper prays late in the evening of an all-night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

A worshiper prays late in the evening of an all-night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
17 / 17

A vision of Mary Magdalene

A vision of Mary Magdalene Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Art in the austerity age

Art in the austerity age
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:45am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:30am GMT

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »