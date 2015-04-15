A Walmart worker's life

Thirty-year-old David Coulombe, who works as a consumables sales floor associate at Walmart, waits in front of the store where he works in Chelmsford, Massachusetts for a bus to take him and fellow activists to a march and rally for $15 minimum wage...more

Thirty-year-old David Coulombe, who works as a consumables sales floor associate at Walmart, waits in front of the store where he works in Chelmsford, Massachusetts for a bus to take him and fellow activists to a march and rally for $15 minimum wage April 14, 2015. Walmart has announced that it will institute a nationwide $9 per hour minimum wage, but Coulombe, who started working at Walmart as a cart pusher, already makes $11.70 per hour and lives with his parents because he cannot afford to live on his own. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

