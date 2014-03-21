Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 21, 2014 | 7:10pm GMT

A week in Aleppo

<p>A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Friday, March 21, 2014

A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
1 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position behind piled sandbags as he aims his weapon near the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position behind piled sandbags as he aims his weapon near the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Friday, March 21, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position behind piled sandbags as he aims his weapon near the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
2 / 25
<p>A man is seen through a damaged vehicle at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man is seen through a damaged vehicle at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, March 21, 2014

A man is seen through a damaged vehicle at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
3 / 25
<p>A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, March 21, 2014

A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
4 / 25
<p>A damaged car is seen at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A damaged car is seen at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Friday, March 21, 2014

A damaged car is seen at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
5 / 25
<p>A civil defence member reacts as he takes part in an anti-government protest in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A civil defence member reacts as he takes part in an anti-government protest in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, March 21, 2014

A civil defence member reacts as he takes part in an anti-government protest in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
6 / 25
<p>A civilian reacts near a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A civilian reacts near a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, March 21, 2014

A civilian reacts near a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
7 / 25
<p>Flames are seen after what Free Syrian Army fighters said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the compound of the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the justice palace, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail</p>

Flames are seen after what Free Syrian Army fighters said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the compound of the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the justice...more

Friday, March 21, 2014

Flames are seen after what Free Syrian Army fighters said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the compound of the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the justice palace, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Close
8 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sneaks through a hole in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter sneaks through a hole in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Friday, March 21, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter sneaks through a hole in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
9 / 25
<p>Children act in a play during an event marking three years since the start of the Syrian uprising, in Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Children act in a play during an event marking three years since the start of the Syrian uprising, in Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Friday, March 21, 2014

Children act in a play during an event marking three years since the start of the Syrian uprising, in Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
10 / 25
<p>Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Friday, March 21, 2014

Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
11 / 25
<p>Rescuers carry a body in a pick-up at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Rescuers carry a body in a pick-up at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, March 21, 2014

Rescuers carry a body in a pick-up at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
12 / 25
<p>A man carries a survivor at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sad Al-Lawz in Aleppo, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man carries a survivor at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sad Al-Lawz in Aleppo, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, March 21, 2014

A man carries a survivor at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sad Al-Lawz in Aleppo, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
13 / 25
<p>Abu Amara, a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, uses binoculars as he stands with his fellow fighters in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Abu Amara lost his hand during clashes with the Syrian regime. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Abu Amara, a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, uses binoculars as he stands with his fellow fighters in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Abu Amara lost his hand during clashes with the Syrian regime. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Friday, March 21, 2014

Abu Amara, a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, uses binoculars as he stands with his fellow fighters in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Abu Amara lost his hand during clashes with the Syrian regime. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
14 / 25
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters Mohamad-Noor (L), 14, and Hadi, 15, show a picture of the body of their 15-year-old friend Khaled, who died from sniper fire, at the frontline of Khalidiya neighborhood in Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Noor and Hadi joined the Free Syrian Army 6 months ago along with Khaled. Noor's father died from sniper fire too, and Hadi's father fights with the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters Mohamad-Noor (L), 14, and Hadi, 15, show a picture of the body of their 15-year-old friend Khaled, who died from sniper fire, at the frontline of Khalidiya neighborhood in Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Noor and Hadi joined the...more

Friday, March 21, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters Mohamad-Noor (L), 14, and Hadi, 15, show a picture of the body of their 15-year-old friend Khaled, who died from sniper fire, at the frontline of Khalidiya neighborhood in Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Noor and Hadi joined the Free Syrian Army 6 months ago along with Khaled. Noor's father died from sniper fire too, and Hadi's father fights with the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Close
15 / 25
<p>People search for belongings amid rubble of collapsed buildings in the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

People search for belongings amid rubble of collapsed buildings in the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, March 21, 2014

People search for belongings amid rubble of collapsed buildings in the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
16 / 25
<p>Abu Amara a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, holds his weapon in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Abu Amara a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, holds his weapon in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Friday, March 21, 2014

Abu Amara a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, holds his weapon in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
17 / 25
<p>People dive for cover after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

People dive for cover after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, March 21, 2014

People dive for cover after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
18 / 25
<p>A boy stands with Free Syrian Army fighters as they pray in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

A boy stands with Free Syrian Army fighters as they pray in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Friday, March 21, 2014

A boy stands with Free Syrian Army fighters as they pray in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Close
19 / 25
<p>A man mourns next to a dead body, killed by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Castello, Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man mourns next to a dead body, killed by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Castello, Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, March 21, 2014

A man mourns next to a dead body, killed by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Castello, Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
20 / 25
<p>Residents inspect damage after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Residents inspect damage after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, March 21, 2014

Residents inspect damage after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
21 / 25
<p>A view of damaged buildings in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A view of damaged buildings in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Friday, March 21, 2014

A view of damaged buildings in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
22 / 25
<p>A man carries a girl who survived what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man carries a girl who survived what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, March 21, 2014

A man carries a girl who survived what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
23 / 25
<p>A woman reacts as she walks amid debris of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A woman reacts as she walks amid debris of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, March 21, 2014

A woman reacts as she walks amid debris of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
24 / 25
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters climb the stairs at the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of it from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters climb the stairs at the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of it from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Friday, March 21, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters climb the stairs at the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of it from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Above the blue

Above the blue

Next Slideshows

Above the blue

Above the blue

Water from above on World Water Day.

21 Mar 2014
Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar ring in the year 1393.

21 Mar 2014
L.A. Air Show

L.A. Air Show

The high-flyers of the Los Angeles County Air Show.

21 Mar 2014
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

A recent sampling of odd photos from around the world.

21 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Editors Choice Photos

Editors Choice Photos

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures