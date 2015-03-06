A woman's world
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman sunbathes on San Lorenzo beach in Gijon, northern Spain, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah...more
Passengers push open the sliding doors of a Women-Only passenger car in the subway in Mexico City October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Women kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Feifei, 21, undergoes a breast implant surgery at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, September 1, 2014. Feifei, who is a third-year university student and a part-time model, received a free breast implant surgery which costs about 300,000 yuan...more
An Israeli woman (C) and a Palestinian woman gesture at one another during a protest by Palestinian women against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City October 14,...more
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) uses a pair of binoculars as she looks towards areas controlled by Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Mothers caress and embrace their newborn babies as part of the First Embrace campaign of the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) at the maternity ward of Fabella memorial hospital in Manila March 4, 2015....more
Hellen Akello, 38, a victim of the Lira district attacks by members of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) militia movement, displays her injuries during a visit by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in northern Uganda March 1,...more
Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A member of the air force helps her colleague with her make-up before a military parade celebrating Romania's National Day in Bucharest December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Ballet dancer Anna Fedosova uses her smartphone as she stretches backstage before her performance at the 3rd International Forum "Ballet of the XXI Century" at the State Opera and Ballet Theatre in Krasnoyarsk October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A member of Team Hype jumps to shoot during a performance at the NBA Global Games basketball match between Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets in Beijing October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A female member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start of her performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 6, 2014. The Rambo circus travels all over the country throughout the year. It has a...more
Female Afghan National Army (ANA) officers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Centre August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A woman wearing a 15M sticker walks past a police officer as she arrives at Puerta del Sol on the third anniversary of the 15M movement in central Madrid May 17, 2014. The protest movement, which began with the "Indignados" (the Indignant)...more
Pooja Bohara, a rape victim, is pictured behind a door at the Raksha Nepal rehabilitation centre in Kathmandu January 16, 2015. When Bohara heard that the two men who had dragged her into a toilet and raped her had been released from prison nine...more
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Anti-government protesters kiss during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A detained protester jumps from a police truck as she escapes after riot police released teargas to disperse the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A pro-democracy protester reads the newspaper as she blocks the main street to financial Central District outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A widow daubed in colors dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. Traditionally in...more
Sara Errani of Italy serves to Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium during their women's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. A 32-year-old white St. Louis police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Vonderrit Myers Jr. after the officer, who was off duty working for a private...more
A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar...more
Celebrating Holi
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Hit like a girl
Young women in Nicaragua learn the art of boxing.
Sex doll factory
The Dreamdoll company produces realistic silicone sex dolls which can be ordered from a catalog based on four hair and eye color models for a base price of...
Inside a heroin den
Drug cartels have turned Kenya into a transit route for narcotics, spilling drugs onto the local market.
