Pictures | Mon Jun 12, 2017 | 11:50pm BST

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Saul Barrios (L) leaves his handprint on a mural that contains an image of his deceased son Alejandro Barrios Martinez, with the help of artist Yuri Karabash, at the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma comforts Orlando City commissioner Patty Sheehan during a ceremony at the club. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/POOL

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Guests react to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Guests visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting raise their hands around a protester in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Orlando Police Department detain a protester near the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Orlando police department patrol officer Alison Clarke (L) is embraced by Christine Gogicos while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, reacts at the memorial outside the club on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Mary Beth Nickerson signs the wall outside of Pulse Nightclub while visiting the memorial on the one year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Liz Lockwood (C) reacts to visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Stones with messages for the victims and survivors are piled outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, wipes a tear at the memorial outside the club on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
An Orlando first responder embraces Chelsea Nylen (R) as she reacts to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A guest strolls through the parking lot outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Liz Lockwood (R) embraces Leann Ferguson outside the Pulse nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A guest visits the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Memorial wreaths line the wall outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
The Pulse Angels march to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
