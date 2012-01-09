A year after Tucson
Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who suffered a head wound in the Tuscon shooting, smiles after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at a memorial service marking the anniversary of the shooting, at the University of Arizona campus January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall
People attend a vigil for victims and survivors of the Tuscon shooting on the first anniversary of the shooting, at the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall
Six wooden crosses for the victims who were killed outside of a supermarket last year are displayed during the one year anniversary of the shooting in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Elly Krepp (C) and Kayleigh Manson (R) embrace each other outside the Safeway supermarket during the one year anniversary of the shooting in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People attend a vigil for victims and survivors of the Tuscon shooting on the first anniversary of the shooting, at the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall
People attend a Tucson shooting anniversary event as they listen to Ross Zimmerman, the father of Gabe Zimmerman who was killed during last years shooting, speak in Tucson, Arizona January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A general view shows a vigil marking the first anniversary of the Tucson shooting, at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman pushes her shopping cart past a memorial for the six victims who were killed outside of a supermarket last year during the one year anniversary of the shooting in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman sits on the curb outside the Safeway supermarket during the one year anniversary of the shooting in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Reserved signs for the Zimmerman family are posted on seats during a Tucson shooting anniversary event in Tucson, Arizona January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Shelley McGrew (L) listens to a prayer along with Shirin Antia (C) and her husband George Price during a vigil for victims and survivors of the Tuscon shooting on the first anniversary of the shooting at the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall
People sing "God Bless America" during a Tucson shooting anniversary event in Tucson, Arizona January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Daniel Hernandez Jr., who came to the aid of U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords immediately after she was shot during last years shooting, poses for a portrait in Tucson, Arizona January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Ina Menzl (C) stands with her daughters Rebecca Kraft (R) and Elly Kreep outside the Safeway supermarket during the one year anniversary of the shooting in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman holds flowers outside the Safeway supermarket during the one year anniversary of the shooting in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People gather outside the Safeway supermarket during the one year anniversary of the shooting in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Shannon Macke (C) raises her glow stick as she attends a vigil for victims and survivors of the Tuscon shooting on the first anniversary of the shooting, at the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall
Jo Schneider (L) and her niece Griffyn Krause attend a vigil for victims and survivors of the Tuscon shooting on the first anniversary of the shooting, at the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall
A woman places a candle at a memorial outside the Safeway supermarket during the one year anniversary of the shooting in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People attend a church service at Saint Augustine Cathedral during the one year anniversary of the Tucson shooting in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman lights a candle during a vigil marking the anniversary of the Tuscon shooting, at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Two women embrace each other outside the Safeway supermarket during the one year anniversary of the shooting in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People attend a Tucson shooting anniversary event in Tucson, Arizona January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People pray during a Tucson shooting anniversary event in Tucson, Arizona January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Ron Barber (L), director for U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords and a victim of the Tucson shooting, attends a church service at Saint Augustine Cathedral during the one year anniversary of the Tucson shooting in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who suffered a head wound in the Tuscon shooting, stands beside her husband and retired astronaut Mark Kelly, during a vigil marking the anniversary of the shooting at the University of Arizona campus in Tuscon, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall
Jo Schneider (L) and her niece Griffyn Krause attend a vigil for victims and survivors of the Tuscon shooting on the first anniversary of the shooting, at the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall
People attend a Tucson shooting anniversary event as they listen to Ross Zimmerman, the father of Gabe Zimmerman who was killed during last years shooting, speak in Tucson, Arizona January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Susan Hileman reacts after lighting a candle during a vigil marking the anniversary of the Tuscon shooting, at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords smiles after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at a memorial service marking the anniversary of the shooting, at the University of Arizona campus January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall
