A year in space
NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly is seen inside a Soyuz simulator at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), in Star City, Russia, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls
Scott Kelly corrals the supply of fresh fruit that arrived on the Kounotori 5 H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-5), August 25, 2015. Visiting cargo ships often carry a small cache of fresh food for crew members aboard the International Space...more
Scott Kelly while watching his twin brother Mark Kelly's appearance on Jeopardy, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/NASA
A view of the food table located in the Russian Zvezda service module on the International Space Station, April 8, 2015. Assorted food, drink and condiment packets are visible. REUTERS/NASA
A blooming zinnia flower in the vegetable plant growth system aboard the International Space Station, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/NASA
An Aurora over northern Canada, taken from a point just north of Vancouver, January 20, 2016. The Canadian Rockies, Banff and Jasper national parks are visible in the foreground. The Bright lights of Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary (left of center)...more
Scott Kelly inside the Cupola, a special module which provides a 360-degree viewing of the Earth and the space station, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
Scott Kelly enjoys his first drink from the new ISSpresso machine, May 3, 2016. The espresso device allows crews to make tea, coffee, broth, or other hot beverages they might enjoy. REUTERS/NASA
Scott Kelly has his morning coffee and TV news from the Houston area, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
Parts of Houston, Johnson Space Center and Ellington Airfield, where NASA astronaut pilots get their flight time in T-38 jets, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
The robotic arm in Japan's Kibo laboratory successfully deploys two combined satellites from Texas universities from the International Space Station, January 29, 2016. The pair of satellites -- AggieSat4 built by Texas A&M University students, and...more
Scott Kelly and Terry Virts work on a Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) inside the Japanese Experiment Module, July 30, 2015. The CDRA system works to remove carbon dioxide from the cabin air, allowing for an environmentally safe crew cabin....more
A photo taken by Expedition 46 flight engineer Tim Peake International Space Station shows Italy, the Alps, and the Mediterranean on January, 25, 2016. REUTERS/NASA
The International Space Station Expedition 45 crew gathers inside the Destiny laboratory to celebrate the 15th anniversary of continuous human presence aboard the International Space Station, November 2, 2015. Front row: Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui...more
Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home to Super Bowl 50, as seen from the International Space Station, February 7, 2016. Scott Kelly, who took the photo, wrote, "Got to see the #SuperBowl in person after all! But at 17,500MPH, it didn't last...more
Scott Kelly during a spacewalk in which Kelly and Flight Engineer Tim Kopra successfully moved the International Space Station's mobile transporter rail car ahead of a docking of a Russian cargo supply spacecraft, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
Scott Kelly as he prepares a scientific experiment, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
A photo taken by Scott Kelly on September, 10, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Scott Kelly
Scott Kelly watches a bunch of fresh carrots float in front of him during snack time, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
The crew of Expedition 44 prepares to observe U.S. Flag Day in the Cupola, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
The Kennedy Space Center in a photo taken by Scott Kelly on February 28, 2016. Kelly emailed this photograph of the Florida spaceport directly to center director Bob Cabana. The photo was sent with the message, "Took this picture of KSC yesterday...more
Scott Kelly is shown with flight engineer Sergey Volkov, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/NASA
One of several sunrise photographs shared by Scott Kelly as he prepared to depart the space station and return to Earth, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/NASA
