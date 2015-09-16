Abandoned at the border
A migrant lifts a child to let it peek on the other side of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union,...more
A Hungarian soldier builds a razor wire fence at the border with Serbia near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant wearing a t-shirt with an inscription reading "Europe Shame" stands in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant washes himself in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian policemen patrol on horses along the border with Serbia near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant tends to a girl who sleeps on his lap as they sit on the ground after being detained by Hungarian police for illegally crossing from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants guarded by Hungarian police sit on the field after being detained for illegal crossing from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant looks through a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant holds a child as he peers over a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants sit on the field as they were stopped by the Hungarian police after illegally crossing from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asttohatolom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants sleep on a highway in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children guarded by Hungarian police play on the ground after being detained along with other migrants who illegally crossed from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants sit on a field at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants sleep on a highway in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants sit around a fire near the border with Hungary in the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant plays with his child in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant shouts slogans in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
