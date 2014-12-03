Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Dec 3, 2014 | 8:20pm GMT

Abandoned in Ukraine

Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine, December 1, 2014. The hospital is caught in the crossfire in separatist-held territory near the frontline.

Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine, December 1, 2014. The hospital is caught in the crossfire...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine, December 1, 2014. The hospital is caught in the crossfire in separatist-held territory near the frontline.
Close
1 / 20
A patient, in a wheelchair, receives a pill from a nurse.

A patient, in a wheelchair, receives a pill from a nurse.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient, in a wheelchair, receives a pill from a nurse.
Close
2 / 20
Clothes dry in front of the hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, eastern Ukraine. Medical workers say the head of the hospital was killed by a shell in Luhansk and about half the 180 staff have fled. There were 400 patients when fighting began, they say.

Clothes dry in front of the hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, eastern Ukraine. Medical workers say the head of the hospital was killed by a shell in Luhansk and about half the 180 staff have fled. There were 400 patients when fighting...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Clothes dry in front of the hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, eastern Ukraine. Medical workers say the head of the hospital was killed by a shell in Luhansk and about half the 180 staff have fled. There were 400 patients when fighting began, they say.
Close
3 / 20
Patients cook food in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Patients cook food in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients cook food in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Close
4 / 20
A woman cleans the floor at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk.

A woman cleans the floor at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A woman cleans the floor at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk.
Close
5 / 20
A patient knits in a room of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

A patient knits in a room of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient knits in a room of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Close
6 / 20
Lunch in the room of a patient.

Lunch in the room of a patient.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Lunch in the room of a patient.
Close
7 / 20
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Close
8 / 20
A patient sits on a bed in a room.

A patient sits on a bed in a room.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient sits on a bed in a room.
Close
9 / 20
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Close
10 / 20
A patient is seen in a hallway.

A patient is seen in a hallway.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient is seen in a hallway.
Close
11 / 20
A patient plays with canaries.

A patient plays with canaries.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient plays with canaries.
Close
12 / 20
A nurse walks in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

A nurse walks in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A nurse walks in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Close
13 / 20
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Close
14 / 20
A staff member holds bread, which is allocated for patients' meals.

A staff member holds bread, which is allocated for patients' meals.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A staff member holds bread, which is allocated for patients' meals.
Close
15 / 20
A patient cuts wood in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

A patient cuts wood in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient cuts wood in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Close
16 / 20
A patient lies in bed.

A patient lies in bed.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient lies in bed.
Close
17 / 20
A patient walks in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

A patient walks in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient walks in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Close
18 / 20
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Close
19 / 20
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Funeral for Tugce Albayrak

Funeral for Tugce Albayrak

Next Slideshows

Funeral for Tugce Albayrak

Funeral for Tugce Albayrak

The woman beaten for defending two girls at a McDonald's in Germany is laid to rest.

03 Dec 2014
Al Qaeda claims attack on Iran envoy

Al Qaeda claims attack on Iran envoy

Al Qaeda's branch in Yemen claims responsibility for a car bomb attack on the Iranian ambassador's house in the capital Sanaa.

03 Dec 2014
Nusra Front territory

Nusra Front territory

In the villages controlled by the troops of Syria's al Qaeda wing.

03 Dec 2014
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

03 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures