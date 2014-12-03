Abandoned in Ukraine
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine, December 1, 2014. The hospital is caught in the crossfire...more
A patient, in a wheelchair, receives a pill from a nurse.
Clothes dry in front of the hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, eastern Ukraine. Medical workers say the head of the hospital was killed by a shell in Luhansk and about half the 180 staff have fled. There were 400 patients when fighting...more
Patients cook food in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
A woman cleans the floor at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk.
A patient knits in a room of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Lunch in the room of a patient.
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
A patient sits on a bed in a room.
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
A patient is seen in a hallway.
A patient plays with canaries.
A nurse walks in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
A staff member holds bread, which is allocated for patients' meals.
A patient cuts wood in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
A patient lies in bed.
A patient walks in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
