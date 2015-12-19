Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Dec 19, 2015 | 3:05am GMT

Abandoned yacht of Yugoslavia's past

The interior of the ship's bridge on the yacht Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, Croatia December 16, 2015. Now in disrepair, the yacht Galeb, used by Yugoslavia's communist leader Josip Broz Tito, was an iconic symbol of luxury. The ship was used by Tito from the 1950s until his death in 1980 to entertain world leaders and celebrities, including the likes of Khruschev, Gaddafi, Indira Gandhi, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The interior of the ship's bridge on the yacht Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, Croatia December 16, 2015. Now in disrepair, the yacht Galeb, used by Yugoslavia's communist leader Josip Broz Tito, was an iconic symbol of luxury. The ship was...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
The interior of the ship's bridge on the yacht Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, Croatia December 16, 2015. Now in disrepair, the yacht Galeb, used by Yugoslavia's communist leader Josip Broz Tito, was an iconic symbol of luxury. The ship was used by Tito from the 1950s until his death in 1980 to entertain world leaders and celebrities, including the likes of Khruschev, Gaddafi, Indira Gandhi, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
1 / 11
Details on the Galeb are seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. Rijeka announced plans to convert the 117-meter yacht Tito into a floating museum moored in the city's harbor. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Details on the Galeb are seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. Rijeka announced plans to convert the 117-meter yacht Tito into a floating museum moored in the city's harbor. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Details on the Galeb are seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. Rijeka announced plans to convert the 117-meter yacht Tito into a floating museum moored in the city's harbor. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
2 / 11
The interior of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The interior of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
The interior of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
3 / 11
The Galeb's telegraph is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The Galeb's telegraph is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
The Galeb's telegraph is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
4 / 11
The bow deck of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The bow deck of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
The bow deck of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
5 / 11
The master bedroom of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The master bedroom of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
The master bedroom of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
6 / 11
A general view of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A general view of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A general view of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
7 / 11
The interior of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The interior of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
The interior of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
8 / 11
The starboard side of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The starboard side of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
The starboard side of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
9 / 11
The interior of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The interior of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
The interior of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
10 / 11
The bow deck of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The bow deck of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
The bow deck of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Spilled cargo

Spilled cargo

Next Slideshows

Spilled cargo

Spilled cargo

When trucks, trains and boats laden with goods lose their loads.

19 Dec 2015
Britain's last deep coal mine

Britain's last deep coal mine

The closure of the North Yorkshire mine marks the end of an era, given Britain's coal industry was at the heart of its economic growth in the early 20th...

18 Dec 2015
Lake Poopo dries up

Lake Poopo dries up

Lake Poopo, Bolivia's formerly second largest lake after the famed Titicaca, has dried up completely.

18 Dec 2015
Moses' Mountain views

Moses' Mountain views

Tourists visit the summit of Egypt's Mount Sinai, also known as Mount Moses.

18 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures