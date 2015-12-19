Abandoned yacht of Yugoslavia's past
The interior of the ship's bridge on the yacht Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, Croatia December 16, 2015. Now in disrepair, the yacht Galeb, used by Yugoslavia's communist leader Josip Broz Tito, was an iconic symbol of luxury. The ship was...more
Details on the Galeb are seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. Rijeka announced plans to convert the 117-meter yacht Tito into a floating museum moored in the city's harbor. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The interior of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The Galeb's telegraph is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The bow deck of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The master bedroom of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A general view of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The interior of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The starboard side of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The interior of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The bow deck of the Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
