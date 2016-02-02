Edition:
Aboard the Charles de Gaulle

A pilot walks to his Rafale fighter jet prior to a mission in the Gulf aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Rafale and Super Etendards fighter jets are parked prior to a mission aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier sailing in the Gulf, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
"Yellow dogs" fly deck directors watch as a Rafale fighter jet is brought up on an elevator to the flight deck aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. Picture taken January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
"Yellow dogs" fly deck directors watch as a Rafale fighter jet is brought up on an elevator to the flight deck aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A pilot checks a Super Etendard fighter jet aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier prior to a mission in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A "Yellow dog" flight deck director holds his "stop flag" as he waits for a Rafale fighter jet to be readied for a catapult take off from France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier for a mission in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Red jacket ordnance crew equip a Super Etendard fighter jet near a Rafale fighter jet aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A "yellow dog" flight desk officer watches as a Rafale fighter jet prepares to take off aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier on missiion in the Gulf, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Crew members walk on the flight deck of France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to pick up any debris that might cause an accident during operations with jets in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A "Yellow dog" flight deck director is seen during operations aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier on mission in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A "Yellow dog" flight deck director gives the go signal to the pilot of a Rafale fighter jet aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A pilot walks past a Rafale fighter jet prior to a mission aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier sailing in the Gulf, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A crew member greases one of the three arresting cables used to stop fighter jets when they land on the flight deck aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Fire crew members suit up before taking their positions on the flight deck during the take off of Rafale fighter jets aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier that continues its mission in the Gulf, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Crew walk on the flight deck of France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier as an helicopter flies overhead in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A Rafale fighter jet is catapulted from the flight deck as it leaves on a mission aboard France's Charles de Gaulle Aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A yellow dog flight deck officer signals to a Rafale fighter jet that prepares to taking off from France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A crew member pedals on an exercise bicycle in the hangar where Rafale fighter jets are parked aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A sailor poses on the flight deck amongst Rafale fighter jets aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in Abu Dhabi harbour, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A yellow dog deck officer stands on the flight deck as a Rafale fighter jet takes off from France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
