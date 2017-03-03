Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 3, 2017 | 6:05pm GMT

Aboard the USS Carl Vinson

A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet takes off from aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a FONOPS in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet takes off from aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a FONOPS in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet takes off from aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a FONOPS in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
1 / 16
U.S. Navy personnel carry a missile on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a Freedom of Navigation Operation Patrol in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

U.S. Navy personnel carry a missile on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a Freedom of Navigation Operation Patrol in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
U.S. Navy personnel carry a missile on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a Freedom of Navigation Operation Patrol in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 16
U.S. Navy personnel prepare to launch an F18 fighter jet on the deck of USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

U.S. Navy personnel prepare to launch an F18 fighter jet on the deck of USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
U.S. Navy personnel prepare to launch an F18 fighter jet on the deck of USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
3 / 16
A U.S. Navy personnel looks through a pair of binocular at the bridge of USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea, REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A U.S. Navy personnel looks through a pair of binocular at the bridge of USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea, REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A U.S. Navy personnel looks through a pair of binocular at the bridge of USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea, REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 16
A U.S. Navy E-2C Hawkeye surveillance aircraft lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A U.S. Navy E-2C Hawkeye surveillance aircraft lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A U.S. Navy E-2C Hawkeye surveillance aircraft lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
5 / 16
U.S. navy pilots are pictured inside the cockpit of F18 fighter jet moments before flying over the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

U.S. navy pilots are pictured inside the cockpit of F18 fighter jet moments before flying over the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
U.S. navy pilots are pictured inside the cockpit of F18 fighter jet moments before flying over the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 16
Flight deck crew watch as a U.S. Navy E2C Hawkeye lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Flight deck crew watch as a U.S. Navy E2C Hawkeye lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Flight deck crew watch as a U.S. Navy E2C Hawkeye lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
7 / 16
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet lands with the aid of a tail hook on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet lands with the aid of a tail hook on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet lands with the aid of a tail hook on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 16
A flight deck crew gives a hand signal to the pilot of a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A flight deck crew gives a hand signal to the pilot of a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A flight deck crew gives a hand signal to the pilot of a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 16
U.S. Navy ground personnel watch as a F18 fighter jet takes off on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

U.S. Navy ground personnel watch as a F18 fighter jet takes off on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
U.S. Navy ground personnel watch as a F18 fighter jet takes off on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
10 / 16
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter flies over the South China Sea as it prepares to land on the deck of USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A U.S. Navy F18 fighter flies over the South China Sea as it prepares to land on the deck of USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter flies over the South China Sea as it prepares to land on the deck of USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
11 / 16
U.S. Navy F18 fighter jets are pictured on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

U.S. Navy F18 fighter jets are pictured on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
U.S. Navy F18 fighter jets are pictured on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
12 / 16
A pilot for a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet gives hand signals to ground crew before taking off on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A pilot for a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet gives hand signals to ground crew before taking off on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A pilot for a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet gives hand signals to ground crew before taking off on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
13 / 16
A civilian cargo ship passes the USS Carl Vinson while in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A civilian cargo ship passes the USS Carl Vinson while in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A civilian cargo ship passes the USS Carl Vinson while in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
14 / 16
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
15 / 16
U.S. Navy personnel watch an F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

U.S. Navy personnel watch an F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
U.S. Navy personnel watch an F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's signs of crisis

Venezuela's signs of crisis

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's signs of crisis

Venezuela's signs of crisis

Cash shortages and unrest plague the oil-rich nation in the midst of a deepening economic crisis.

03 Mar 2017
Trump's political picks

Trump's political picks

The cabinet members, officials and appointees chosen by Donald Trump for senior roles in his administration and judiciary.

03 Mar 2017
Triage in a Mosul field hospital

Triage in a Mosul field hospital

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Civilians injured in the fierce battle for Mosul are treated in an open-air field clinic.

03 Mar 2017
Commander-in-chief Trump

Commander-in-chief Trump

President Donald Trump flexes his military muscles aboard the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford in Newport News, Virginia.

02 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast