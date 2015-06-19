Edition:
Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt

A F/A-18C Hornet of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 (VMFA-251) is catapulted off the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. The U.S. carrier is deployed in the region to act as a platform to strike key positions taken over by the Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria, according to the ship's press officer. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew member smiles as he stands behind onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier (CVN-71) in the Gulf, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy pilots walk to their aircrafts before flight operations on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy sailors work on the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Navy shooter is seen surrounded by smoke after the launch of an aircraft onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Andrew Lewis looks out with his binoculars while speaking during an interview on the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A F/A-18E/F Super Hornets of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 136 (VFA-136) takes off onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal members are pictured on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A flight deck crew member walks with hook chain used to tie down aircrafts on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Navy sailor is reflected in a monitor in the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy flight deck crew members clean and prepare an aircraft onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

F/A-18E/F Super Hornets of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VFA-211) are lined up for take off on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A F/A-18C Hornet of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 (VMFA-251) lands on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

