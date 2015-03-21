Above the blue
A view from the International Space Station shows the Western Sahara Desert where it meets the Atlantic Ocean, May 23, 2014. Photo by Steve Swanson. REUTERS/NASA
People swim in a pool in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones, Argentina, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Raul Puentes
A German tourist bathes in the Aegean sea in Arcadia prefecture on the east coast of Paloponnese, south of Athens, Greece, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A river runs through a valley near Moose Pond, Northwest Territories, Canada, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/POOL
The Tsirku River winds through forest as seen in an aerial view near Haines, in southwestern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
People walk at the beach in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People sunbathe at a public beach in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, Israel, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A boat sails on a lagoon in Acapulco, Mexico, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A flock of geese swim in a branch of Yangtze river in Dongtu county, Anhui province, China, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri villager rows his boat through the waters of Wular Lake, which is covered with water chestnuts, at Bandipora, north of Srinagar, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People swim at the start of the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A view of Iguacu waterfalls in the southern Brazilian city of Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of an international religious movement called the White Brotherhood perform a ritual dance near Babreka lake, in Rila Mountain, Bulgaria, August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Icebergs are seen floating in Harlequin Lake near Yakutat, in southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An aerial view shows the Millennium Bridge in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in a flooded region of Ballivian province, Bolivia, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado
An aerial view shows breaking waves along the ocean beach front in Biarritz on the southern Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Next Slideshows
Suicide bombers attack mosques
Suicide bombers in the Yemeni capital Sanaa blew themselves up during noon prayers at two mosques used mainly by Shi'ite Muslims.
Syria's women commandos
The Female Commando Battalion, which is part of the Syrian Army, consists of several hundred female fighters who have had military training and carry out combat...
Museum massacre in Tunisia
Islamic State claims responsibility for an attack on a museum that killed 20 foreign tourists.
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.