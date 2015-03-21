Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Mar 21, 2015 | 1:52am GMT

Above the blue

A view from the International Space Station shows the Western Sahara Desert where it meets the Atlantic Ocean, May 23, 2014. Photo by Steve Swanson. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, May 23, 2014
People swim in a pool in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2013
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones, Argentina, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Raul Puentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A German tourist bathes in the Aegean sea in Arcadia prefecture on the east coast of Paloponnese, south of Athens, Greece, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2013
A river runs through a valley near Moose Pond, Northwest Territories, Canada, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/POOL

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2012
The Tsirku River winds through forest as seen in an aerial view near Haines, in southwestern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2014
People walk at the beach in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2013
A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2013
People sunbathe at a public beach in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, Israel, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2011
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2013
A boat sails on a lagoon in Acapulco, Mexico, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2013
The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2012
A flock of geese swim in a branch of Yangtze river in Dongtu county, Anhui province, China, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2012
A Kashmiri villager rows his boat through the waters of Wular Lake, which is covered with water chestnuts, at Bandipora, north of Srinagar, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2012
People swim at the start of the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2012
A view of Iguacu waterfalls in the southern Brazilian city of Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2008
Members of an international religious movement called the White Brotherhood perform a ritual dance near Babreka lake, in Rila Mountain, Bulgaria, August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2008
Icebergs are seen floating in Harlequin Lake near Yakutat, in southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2014
An aerial view shows the Millennium Bridge in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2012
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in a flooded region of Ballivian province, Bolivia, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2014
An aerial view shows breaking waves along the ocean beach front in Biarritz on the southern Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2014
