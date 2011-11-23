Edition:
Academy for the Blind

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

A visually impaired teacher instructs visually impaired children on the use of a typewriter equipped with keys in Braille in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

