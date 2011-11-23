Academy for the Blind
A visually impaired teacher instructs visually impaired children on the use of a typewriter equipped with keys in Braille in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Visually impaired children sing Jordan's Royal anthem during the morning assembly at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A visually impaired girl looks at a piano during a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Visually impaired children play during a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Teachers help blind children at a sensory training classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Visually impaired children go inside to their classroom after a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A visually impaired boy looks into his classroom after a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Visually impaired girls talk while reading from a book written in Braille in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Visually impaired children play during a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A visually impaired girl uses a computer in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Visually impaired girls learn to use typewriters equipped with keys in Braille in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Visually impaired children walk to their classroom after a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A visually impaired teacher instructs visually impaired children on the use of a typewriter equipped with keys in Braille in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Visually impaired children sing Jordan's Royal anthem during the morning assembly at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Visually impaired children walk to their classroom after a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
