Acid attack survivors walk the fashion runway

An acid survivor gets a makeover backstage. Ganga Dasi, 40, had acid thrown on her face at the age of 17 after she refused a marriage proposal. "I lost all hope to live. No one came forward to help us," she told Reuters as she was preparing for the show. "I am now more confident. I will not hide my face any more." REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

