Acid attack victims

Ameneh Bahrami, who was blinded in both eyes in an acid attack, attends an interview with Reuters at her home in Tehran July 31, 2011. Bahrami was blinded in 2004 when Majid Mohavedi poured acid onto her face after she spurned his offers of marriage. Bahrami spared him at the last minute from being blinded too as punishment for his crime. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi