Acting like a soldier

Actors dressed as Japanese military soldiers pretend to shoot a man dressed as a plainclothes Eighth Route Army soldier during a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, north China, October 20, 2012. A performance named "Mountain Taihang" is also available where visitors can watch performers put on a live-action show depicting the China-Japan war. The show and the parks, located near the former headquarters of the Eighth Route Army, a military group controlled by the Communist Party of China during the Chinese Civil War and the Second Sino-Japanese War, cost the Wuxiang government around 500 million RMB ($80 million) to construct. REUTERS/Jason Lee